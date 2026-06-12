Broncos Get More Bad News About $60 Million Starter After Arrest

The situation appears to have gone from bad to worse for Denver Broncos veteran and starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

According to a new report, the pass rusher is facing additional charges stemming from his arrest over an alleged domestic incident regarding allegations of infidelity, during which, as Cooper’s camp acknowledged, he disabled his girlfriend’s phone by biting it.

New details add critical context to the matter for Cooper and the Broncos.

Report: Jonathon Cooper Faces ‘Additional Charges’

“Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is facing additional charges, including a felony charge of second-degree assault, stemming from his arrest last week at his apartment in Parker,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans wrote on June 11.

“Cooper initially faced a charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief following an incident with his girlfriend the night of June 4. He now also faces a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault — knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury.”

Cooper pleaded not guilty to the initial charge on Monday, June 8, while the new charges were announced on Wednesday, June 10, per Evans.

Cooper is scheduled to have a trial in late July.

There are discrepancies between what Cooper’s girlfriend claimed in her affidavit–including that he strangled her and slammed her to the ground–and what the arresting officer noted in his report. At any rate, Cooper and the Broncos will be dealing with this for a bit longer.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Addressed Jonathon Cooper Directly

Broncos head coach Sean Payton acknowledged that he had spoken with Cooper, a note that comes after the Broncos issued a statement saying they were aware of the situation.

Payton confirmed what the Broncos said in that statement: they are waiting on the NFL.

“We had a long visit with Coop. And now the process plays out, and the league, obviously, will be very much involved in that. We’ll stay a breast. But much like you all–,” Payton told reporters on June 11. “I think that that’s where it’s at, and we just go from there.”

Asked if he felt some sort of “responsibility” to be tactful about Cooper’s ongoing legal matter, Payton said no, but hoped the rare occurrence would remain an aberration.

“When it’s the offseason, or when it’s the weekends, no news is always good news,” Payton said. “So, knock on wood, we’ve had a long stretch where that’s been the case. And now, we’ll stay as informed as possible. We’ll follow the league’s guidelines, and I’m sure that a lot of that will be led by the local authorities’ guidelines. So, we’ll pay attention to all of it.”

Payton said he had not addressed the matter with the team, noting his “instincts” told him not to as the situation continues to unfold.

He expects it will be discussed when they reconvene for mandatory minicamp next week.

Jonathon Cooper’s Contract Holds Key Detail

Cooper is under contract with the Broncos through the 2028 season on a four-year, $60 million contract.

The Broncos would only save $510,000 this season while incurring dead cap hits of $5.3 million in 2026 and $13 million in 2027. Cooper’s deal also has a $4.9 million cap hit in 2029 due to a void year.

However, there is an out in the deal after this season.

It seemingly remains unlikely now. But that option could register on the Broncos’ radar, depending on how the situation develops further.