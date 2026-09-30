Denver Broncos Get Telling Confirmation From NFL Office

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos earned their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. They also got some assistance, though, albeit likely unintentionally.

“Sean McVay said the NFL told him that Josh Wallace should not have been flagged for pass interference at the end of Sunday night’s game,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on September 30.

What’s more, there is nothing that can–or at least will–be done about it now.

“Beyond the league potentially using it in future trainings with officials on how to rule that play, no [nothing will happen],” Atkins told a fan in response to a direct question.

Officials called five PIs during the contest. The one in question occurred during the fourth quarter on a third-and-6 play from the Rams’ 11-yard line. It ended with Wallace holding the ball on what–the league’s note confirms–was an interception.

Instead, the Broncos retained possession. They also received 4 yards with a fresh set of downs.

Super Bowl Champion Gets Honest About Pat Bryant Drawing PI on Josh Wallace in Broncos’ Win Over Rams

Bryant spoke candidly about the play with CBS Sports Colorado’s Romi Bean. He admitted to selling the call enough to get the flag. Bryant also said that Wallace indeed pushed him, and that he felt impeded in his ability to work back to the football.

Bryant said it was either the “ball or the call,” and that the Broncos got the latter.

Super Bowl champion and former NFL safety Ryan Clark cited Bryant not working back to the ball in his argument against the call.

“He’s [Wallace] finishing on the football, and Bo Nix is essentially just throwing the ball away, right? He’s just tossing the ball away. Explain to me … how looking for the football, trying to get to the rock is past interference. And then, look at the way that Bryant flops at the end. When he flops, I believe that’s when the referee says to himself, ‘I have to make this call,’” Clark said on “The Pivot” on September 29.

“If we’re running this way, we’re running this way, and you’re not trying to get back through me. That’s not pass interference. And if I’m in your hip pocket right here, looking at the football, that is the definition of we are both entitled to the rock, entitled to my space.”

Clark continued, “To me, this game has gotten to a point where it’s offense, offense, offense.

“You cannot take away wins from football teams by inserting yourself in the game, and that’s what the referee did at that point.”

The Broncos and Rams were both one win away from the Super Bowl last season. They both entered the 2026 season at least in the picture for the Lombardi Trophy hunt. They are in different conferences. A Super Bowl berth is the only way for a rematch this season.

Denver is now 2-1 and will look to add a third win in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The matchup will pit star safety Talanoa Hufanga against his old team and ex-Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw. The Rams will look to rebound against the Philadelphia Eagles.