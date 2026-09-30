Denver Broncos WR Admits ‘Flop’ on Controversial Penalty Against Rams

This might be 1 of those teaching moments for 2nd-year Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant.

When you get away with something, as Bryant will soon learn, it’s probably better not to talk about it afterward.

Bryant was at the center of arguably the NFL’s most controversial call of Week 3 — a pass interference penalty Bryant drew on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace with 1:10 remaining in the 4th quarter of Denver’s 30-26 win.

The penalty came with the Broncos trailing 26-23 and negated what would have been a spectacular interception by Wallace.

Bryant addressed the penalty Tuesday while speaking with CBS Sports Colorado’s Romi Bean, who asked whether it was actually pass interference.

The penalty set up a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bo Nix with 47 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner — bringing the Broncos back from a 16-0 halftime deficit.

Pat Bryant Sold Penalty With Soccer-Level Flop

The penalty became notable for Bryant tossing 1 arm up after the contact

“It was a little pass interference … I did sell it just enough to get the flag,” Bryant said. “He definitely gave me a little nudge … it was either the ball or the call, and I couldn’t get the ball, so we ended up getting the call.”

“We talk about in basketball and soccer, it’s the art of the flop, do you have that in football?” Bean asked.

“Oh yeah, of course,” Bryant answered.

It’s dumb for Bryant to admit to flopping for several reasons. It puts him on the radar of every NFL official—a group that will watch him like a hawk and never give him the benefit of the doubt again—and alerts opponents that he’ll try to pull that off.

On the flip side, Bryant was really good against the Rams — he had 2 receptions for 44 yards and 1 touchdown and continues to outplay both top wide receiver options in highly-paid veterans Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle.

Bryant Lit Up Over Flop on Social Media

Bryant also admitted to Bean that he hasn’t been able to open his social media accounts since the win over the Rams without getting lit up by commenters over his flop against the Rams.

“Pat Bryant tugs on the right shoulder pad of Josh Wallace, flops, and Wallace still makes the interception,” NFL reporter Ben Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Horrendous PI call.”

“Pat Bryant Flopping Like a Basketball Player Should have been a Josh Wallace Pick,” NFL influencer Wok Dior wrote on their official X account.

“Pat Bryant’s bizarre flop was probably what made the back-judge call the DPI penalty,” Broncos Brasil wrote on X. “Anyway, Josh Wallace pushes him twice before that. They call that foul on Riley Moss about 3 times per game, so go cry somewhere else.”