Why Aren’t Denver Broncos Playing in Week 10? When Do They Play Again?

No team in the NFL is hotter than the Denver Broncos right now — winners of five straight games and sitting at 7-2, and very much in position to make a third straight run to the AFC Playoffs.

So, why aren’t the Broncos playing on Sunday in Week 10?

The reason: It’s their bye week.

The Broncos are getting a much-needed week off before they return in Week 11 for an AFC West Division game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Since coming to Denver, (head coach) Sean Payton knows how to handle the bye week and has the post-bye week figured out,” Mile High Report’s Ian St. Clair wrote on November 13. “The Broncos are 3-0 coming out of the bye under Payton. A big reason why is the time off he gives the players.”

Notable Game Coming Up Against Raiders, New QB

The Broncos’ next game against the Raiders will be notable for one big reason — barring injury, it will be the second career start for Raiders quarterback and 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza was making his first career start on Sunday in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks after the Raiders, 4-5, traded starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings right at the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

“Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start in Week 10, the latest into the season that a QB drafted No. 1 overall has made his first start since Jared Goff did it in Week 11 of 2016, per ESPN research,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “The seven QBs selected first overall between Goff and Mendoza all started by Week 4 of their rookie year. Mendoza also will become the first No. 1 overall pick at QB to make his first career start against the defending Super Bowl champions when the Raiders face the Seahawks today.”

Broncos Made Headlines With Trade Debacle

The Broncos made headlines during their bye week with a trade for Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Daiyan Henley that they made, then backed out of over concerns about Henley’s knee and the Chargers’ refusal to change the original trade terms — 4th- and 5th-round draft picks — afterward.

“The Broncos acted in good faith and within their rights to cancel the Daiyan Henley trade,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “But some GMs want the NFL to reexamine the ‘loophole’ allowing teams to renegotiate after the deadline, arguing someone could abuse the system. The Broncos aren’t the first team to attempt to renegotiate a trade based on medical concerns: The Lions did it the day before and agreed with the Jets to modify their trade for safety Andre Cisco.”