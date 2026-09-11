Denver Broncos Work Out Three Versatile Veteran Linebackers On Friday

The Denver Broncos might not be done addressing the linebacker depth. Three days after they worked out four players (including two linebackers), they again kicked the tires on three ‘backers on Friday.

Per the NFL’s official transaction wire, they had veterans Cameron Goode, Elliott Brown, and Jahfari Harvey in for tryouts today.

Harvey and Brown both joined the league as undrafted free agents in 2025. Harvey was signed to the Raiders‘ practice squad (as a defensive end) last season and was called up to compete in two games. He was also re-signed to the practice squad last week but got cut a few days later.

Brown actually began his career in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks in 2023. He stood out from the crowd there (earning CFL West All-Star honors in 2024) over the next two seasons and spent much of last season on the Cardinals‘ practice squad.

Meanwhile, Goode was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s played in 37 games in Miami, starting two of them, over his first three years. He didn’t survive the Dolphins’ final roster cuts last week.

Cameron Goode Is The Most Interesting Name Of The Bunch

Goode might not be a big name, but he’s been a key member of the Dolphins’ special teams unit since joining the league. He has played 678 snaps in the third phase throughout his career, including 309 snaps (68% of their total special teams snaps) as a rookie and 318 snaps (73%) last season.

Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson also highlighted Goode, who also has 196 career defensive snaps under his belt, as the most intriguing tryout player.

“Goode is the most notable of the three. He played in 37 games the past three seasons with Miami, with one start. Got in for 14 defensive snaps in Dolphins’ infamous 70-20 win over #Broncos in Week 3 in 2023.” Tomasson wrote on X.

Could The Broncos Be Looking To Improve Their Special Teams Play?

There is a clear theme among the seven players the Broncos have worked out this week. They’re not exactly shopping in the used car section for veterans that could help them on defense (which isn’t a surprise, considering how much talent they have on the defensive side of the ball).

Their depth at linebacker is somewhat of a question mark, but they conceivably should feel good about what Red Murdock showed in the preseason in that regard. They could call him up from the practice squad in a pinch if injuries strike.

The players that they’ve kicked the tires on have three career starts between all seven of them. Most of them do bring special teams experience, though. That could be an area where the Broncos are looking for reinforcements.

They opted not to even bring back undrafted rookie linebacker Taurean York, who also showed some promise on the defensive side of the ball, to the practice squad. Their lack of interest there could be partially due to him struggling in the third phase throughout preseason.

Special teams are an underrated aspect when it comes to team construction. The Broncos might not feel confident in the depth they have in the special teams room (aside from Marvin Mims Jr. providing an elite impact in the return game). That would explain the under-the-radar players they’ve been looking into.