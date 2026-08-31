Denver Broncos Opt To Not Bring Back Two Fan-Favorites To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos cultivated their 16-man practice squad today, and they have a few notable omissions on the unit.

One day after shockingly cutting ties with fifth-round selection Justin Joly (who has since been claimed off waivers by the Dolphins), they made a few more decisions that will upset the Denver faithful.

The Broncos kept a running back on their practice squad (which contains 17 players, since defensive lineman David Agoha does not count against the limit). However, it wasn’t the one many expected. Cody Schrader was the back they decided to keep around for future development after an EXTREMELY strong performance in the preseason finale against Minnesota.

Schrader definitely earned his practice squad spot after his 132-yard, 1 TD breakthrough on Friday night. Nevertheless, many fans hoped they’d find a spot for fourth-year back Jaleel McLaughlin, as well. The same can be said for undrafted rookie linebacker Taurean York. Unfortunately, neither player will be continuing their career alongside the Rocky Mountains.

Cody Schrader Might’ve Stolen McLaughlin’s Practice Squad Spot

With the configuration of Denver’s practice squad, they could’ve kept McLaughlin around. NFL teams can keep up to six vested veterans (players with more than two years of experience), and the Broncos only kept five such players. He probably would’ve gotten a spot if Schrader, who joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024, didn’t make him expendable.

McLaughlin has shown real flashes since Denver picked him up off the scrap heap after the 2023 NFL Draft. He was one of their most exciting offensive playmakers during his rookie season and followed it up with a promising sophomore campaign the next year.

Unfortunately, injuries took their toll last season. He only played in eight games and was largely phased out of the offense when healthy. Still, the talent is there. He’ll surely get another opportunity with another team’s practice squad, and it probably won’t be long before he gets called up to an active roster once the season kicks off.

Taurean York Was Also A Strong Practice Squad Candidate For Broncos

Denver was in a similar spot when it came to who to keep on the practice squad at linebacker. In the end, they decided to keep Red Murdock, whom they selected with the final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, over training camp standout Taurean York.

Both players flashed potential in the preseason. However, Mr. Irrelevant’s ability to thrive on special teams might’ve given him the edge. Many were surprised when the team cut ties with him yesterday, and some feared he wouldn’t make it through waivers.

Meanwhile, York was easily one of the team’s most popular undrafted free agent pickups. Broncos Wire’s Brandon Walker thought they might’ve landed a diamond in the rough.

“UDFA favorite. York was one of the most sought-after undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL draft,” Walker wrote in June. “Denver has had at least one undrafted free agent make the roster 21 out of the past 22 years, and York seems to be one of the strongest candidates among the 2026 UDFAs to make the squad.”

Not only did no undrafted free agents make the squad this season, but they also cut ties with three of their draft picks. Like McLaughlin, York has a great chance of hitching a ride on another team’s practice squad. He might experience a bit more difficulty rising above that status than the veteran running back will, though.