Denver Broncos Get Intriguing Kansas City Chiefs Injury News Before MNF

There are only three days left until the Week 1 Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Both teams released their Friday injury reports this afternoon.

While the Denver Broncos’ injury report only listed wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as a full participant, the Kansas City Chiefs had 11 player on the report.

Including three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Chris Jones’ Status Is ‘Unspecified’ Following Calf Injury Ahead of Friday’s Practice

Per Denver Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens, Chris Jones was limited in practice on Friday.

“Chris Jones has a new calf injury,” Stevens wrote on X. “He was limited in their practice today. Could be very significant.”

This was the first practice that Jones was limited in all week.

“The Chiefs listed DT Chris Jones (calf) as limited Friday after he wasn’t on the injury report on Thursday,” Chiefs beat writer Pete Sweeney wrote on X. “Chiefs will have another practice on Saturday, with a very brief media look at 11:45 a.m. followed by Andy Reid at the podium at 1 P.M..”

Jones’ status remains unspecified going into Monday Night. This could be devastating for the Chiefs defense, yet a window of opportunity for the Broncos offense.

In both games against the Broncos last year, Jones recorded a sack and two combined tackles.

Marvin Mims Jr. Estimated Full Participant on Friday

The Denver Broncos have maintained two somewhat squeaky clean injury reports in a row ahead of Week 1.

Marvin Mims Jr. was the only player listed on the injury report on Friday. He was marked as a full participant.