Broncos Called ‘Perfect Fit’ for Potential $67 Million WR

The Denver Broncos are probably one more season away from becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders — it’s not necessarily 2026 or bust but that should be the year everything comes together perfectly.

That can’t happen if the Broncos fall flat in 2025, and missing the playoffs would have to be considered a regression after finally getting back to the postseason for the first time since 2015. The biggest part of that equation is putting some better offensive weapons around second-year quarterback and 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist Bo Nix.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks the best way to make that happen is by signing free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, calling the 9-year NFL veteran a “perfect” fit for head coach Sean Payton’s offense.