Chiefs Star Chris Jones Makes Wild Claim About Broncos Winning Super Bowl

This particular comment might not sit well with Chiefs Kingdom.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones recently sounded off on missing the AFC Playoffs for the 1st time in his career after his team went 6-11 in 2025.

It turns out Jones, the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history and a 3-time Super Bowl champion, is a secret fan of the Denver Broncos.

From Kansas City’s Sports Radio 810 WHB: “When Chiefs DT Chris Jones was asked if he watched the NFL Playoffs last season, he said, ‘Not at all, I got a couple glimpses of the game.’ He adds, ‘I wish Denver would’ve won it. I wish they would’ve got all the way, you know, kept the AFC West strong.’ ”

Jones, a 2016 2nd-round pick, is widely regarded as 1 of the greatest interior defensive linemen in NFL history and seems like a lock to end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his career is over. In his 1st decade in the NFL, Jones was in the playoffs 9 consecutive seasons, played in 5 Super Bowls, and has the individual accolades to go with it — he’s a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 7-time Pro Bowler.

The 5-year, $158.75 million contract extension Jones signed with the Chiefs in March 2024 remains the largest contract signed by a defensive tackle in NFL history.

Chiefs Fell on Hard Times in 2025

The Chiefs’ 6-11 record was their worst regular-season record since going 2-14 in 2012, and the Broncos snapped Kansas City’s 9-year streak of AFC West Division titles. It also came with the Broncos sweeping the Chiefs, with both losses coming in the 2nd half of the season.

The rivalry between the 2 teams was red-hot in the 1990s when the Broncos won consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998, but died off in the early/mid-2010s.

During the Chiefs’ dynasty over the last decade, the Broncos have been mostly terrible. In Jones’ 1st 9 seasons, the Broncos missed the playoffs for 8 consecutive seasons.

“He’s wild for the last quote,” Ain’t No Pod’s Braiden Turner wrote on his official X account.

“I knew I always liked Chris Jones,” Kodiak Broncos wrote on their official X account.

“Oh hell no, screw the Broncos,” Chiefs fan RC Lee Mo wrote on their official X account.

Primetime Showdown for Chiefs-Broncos in Week 1

The Chiefs and Broncos get the full-on spotlight in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season with a Week 1 primetime game, where they’ll face off at Arrowhead Stadium in the Monday Night Football season opener.

It’s a game that will feature a pair of quarterbacks likely making their returns after serious injuries. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 14, and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

“You would never bet against Patrick Mahomes and the NFL certainly hasn’t,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said after the Broncos-Chiefs game was announced. “The league has scheduled the Chiefs for the opening Monday night game of the year. The league doesn’t do that unless they think that there’s a realistic chance that Patrick Mahomes is going to be back. And I think the feeling is right now you have to see how the knee is progressing during the course of the summer, but the feeling right now within the organization is that he is tracking to be ready for that Monday night game against Bo Nix, who is coming off his own surgeries on his ankle, and the Denver Broncos in Kansas City.”