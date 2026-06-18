‘Failing’ Broncos’ 1st-Round Pick Singled Out for Important Role

The Denver Broncos probably didn’t anticipate an undrafted player outplaying their high-profile 1st round pick in 2025, but that’s exactly what Ja’Quan McMillian did when he punted Jahdae Barron to the sideline.
McMillian, by the end of the season, was a star for the Broncos on 1 of the NFL’s best defenses on 1 of the NFL’s best teams.
Barron, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, pretty much just watched.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon singled out Barron as Denver’s most important 2nd-year player in 2026 as he tries to reclaim his NFL destiny.
“Denver has enough talent and depth to excel even if the first-round pick fails to make a major impact once again, but there’s also virtually no pressure on RJ Harvey, Pat Bryant and Sai’vion Jones for the same reason,” Gagnon wrote. “It’s quite the luxury. That said, the ceiling is highest for Barron. If he can turn it on as a sophomore, it could be what puts the Broncos over the top.”
‘Clock Ticking’ for Jahdae Barron in Denver
Headed into Barron’s 2nd season, it’s safe to say the pressure is already on, with The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner singling him out as one of several 2025 1st-rounders with the “clock ticking” in 2026.
“(Barron) was more of a reserve/subpackage defender than a full-time starting outside corner,” Baumgardner wrote. “Some of that, at least early, was likely by design — Barron was sort of a slot/outside corner tweener when the Broncos used a first-round pick on him. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder didn’t play much in Denver’s playoff win over the Buffalo Bills and saw just five snaps in an AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots.”
Barron Won’t Crack Starting Lineup in Week 1
The irony of Barron struggling to see the field playing behind McMillian at slot cornerback is that the Broncos, for all intents and purposes, drafted him to replace outside cornerback Riley Moss across the field from former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.
Barron has proven ill-equipped for either task.
Now, both Moss and McMillian seem lined up for big-money contracts in the near future, while the Broncos, who are Super Bowl contenders, can’t really take a chance on experimenting with Barron in the starting lineup with so much on the line.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz singled Barron out as the team’s “Biggest Weakness” headed into last season’s playoffs, and specifically in regard to how Barron has struggled in his role as a nickelback covering slot wide receivers.
“Denver has one of the NFL’s best defenses this season, led by a vicious pass rush that leads the league in sacks (64),” Schatz wrote on December 31. “However, if opponents can get a pass off, they can take advantage of the Broncos’ slot cornerbacks, Ja’Quan McMillian and Jahdae Barron. Denver ranks only 27th in DVOA against passes to slot receivers, allowing 7.6 yards per attempt. The good news for the Broncos is that only two AFC playoff teams rank in the top 10 in the number of pass attempts to slot receivers this season: the Chargers and themselves.”
‘Failing’ Broncos’ 1st-Round Pick Singled Out for Important Role