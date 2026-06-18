‘Failing’ Broncos’ 1st-Round Pick Singled Out for Important Role

The Denver Broncos probably didn’t anticipate an undrafted player outplaying their high-profile 1st round pick in 2025, but that’s exactly what Ja’Quan McMillian did when he punted Jahdae Barron to the sideline.

McMillian, by the end of the season, was a star for the Broncos on 1 of the NFL’s best defenses on 1 of the NFL’s best teams.

Barron, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, pretty much just watched.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon singled out Barron as Denver’s most important 2nd-year player in 2026 as he tries to reclaim his NFL destiny.