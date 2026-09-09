6-Foot-2 Former Broncos Cornerback Back Signs With Bears

The Denver Broncos gave Keidron Smith his first opportunity in an NFL regular-season game, and now he is taking his talents to another playoff hopeful.

“The #Bears have signed DB Keidron Smith to the club’s Practice Squad,” Chicago’s public relations team posted on X on September 9, officially marking the next chapter in the former Broncos contributor’s NFL story.

Smith, who turns 27 in November, has 22 total tackles across his two NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-2 corner appeared in nine games for the Broncos during the 2024 season, recording 7 combined stops. He logged the rest of his stats and his lone start with the Jets.

Additionally, Smith most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, and he began his NFL career with the Washington Commanders. The Broncos are not in need of a corner, but they could see Smith down the line. The Bears made the playoffs last year.

Both the Broncos and Bears are both Super Bowl hopefuls heading into the 2026 season.

Broncos Could Run Into Keidron Smith Again

“Up & Adams” host Kay Adams picked the Broncos and the Bears as her two Super Bowl teams, despite neither being in the top five in the odds.

Per FanDuel, the Broncos are seventh in the AFC, while the Bears rank eighth in the NFC.

Adams argued in favor of the Broncos’ addition of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade, and did note that she wanted to see the Bears’ defense prove it can play better than they did on the whole last season.

Still, it is an enticing potential matchup between two first-round picks from the 2024 draft, in QBs Bo Nix of the Broncos and Caleb Williams of the Bears.

Williams was the No. 1 pick, while the Broncos selected Nix 12th overall.

Nix has gotten off to a faster start in his career in terms of regular-season wins, but Williams matched the Broncos starter with a 1-1 record in the postseason. Nix’s season-ending injury is the reason for the identical appearances.

Nix and Williams having a showdown in the Super Bowl to break the tie would be the biggest storyline of the season, with Smith possibly contributing or along for the ride.