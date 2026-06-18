Broncos Shake Up Roster to Add Players Behind Pat Surtain II, Fellow Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos continue to tweak their roster in specific ways as they head from a truncated mandatory minicamp to training camp in late July, with Blake Cotton and Reid Holskey the newest additions.

Both players are joining deeper position groups, which complicates their prospects of making the final roster.

Still, new additions mean more competition for players already in the mix.

Broncos Add Blake Cotton & Reid Holskey

“Free agent offensive lineman Reid Holskey is signing with the Broncos on a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X on June 18, announcing the first roster move. “Was last with the Giants, who waived him May 27.”

Shortly after, The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel corroborated Fowler’s report, adding that the Broncos also signed Cotton.

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans called Cotton a “big corner” at over 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds.

“#Broncos have at least two new guys from Utah in camp every year at this point, it seems,” Evans posted on X, with Cotton joining fellow former Utes Caleb Lohner, Dallen Bentley, Pro Bowler Garett Bolles, Jonah Elliss, and Karene Reid.

In April, Evans wrote, “The Broncos love their Utah boys, and Cotton could be the latest in a line of hard-nosed, under-the-radar Utes to make their way east to Denver on Day 3 or after the draft. A one-time UC Davis product, Cotton made the FCS-to-FBS jump in 2025 and acquitted himself well late in the season. His frame is intriguing, at 6-foot-2.”

As for Holskey, he has yet to play in a regular-season game, but NFL.com’s Chad Rueter ranked him 13th among the top 29 undrafted free agents at offensive tackle in April.

The Broncos could try Holskey at guard, if not OT behind Bolles and bookend Mike McGlinchey.

Holskey, a fomer Baltimore Ravens find, would still have to earn a spot behind Quinn Meinerz, an All-Pro, and Ben Powers. Pat Surtain II (a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year), Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, and nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian top the CB depth chart.

The Broncos’ starting jobs are largely spoken for, save for Barron and Moss competing to start opposite Surtain. The Broncos must also replace John Franklin-Myers at defensive tackle.

Broncos Have More Roster Moves Coming

With Cotton and Holskey on board, the Broncos are over the 90-player roster limit. That is even with the international player exception for punter Jeremy Crawshaw.

They only have 89 players under contract, with rookie second-round pick Tyler Onyedim unsigned. However, his roster spot is as spoken for as anyone else. He was the Broncos’ first pick of the class. Per 9News’ Mike Klis, the Broncos waived Nash Jones to make room for Holskey.

They need to cut another player to make room for Cotton.

The Broncos just went through a similar process to sign another corner, Sean Fresch Jr., and receiver Hakeem Butler. Then, they parted ways with Michael Woods and Paul Manning.

There is a lot of time before training camp, let alone the start of the 2026 regular season. The Broncos are likely to make several more changes to their roster, maybe even at Cotton and Holskey’s positions.