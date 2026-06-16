Broncos Cut Players Behind Courtland Sutton, Pat Surtain II in Roster Shake-Up 

The Denver Broncos have reversed course on a veteran playmaker who began his career with the Cleveland Browns and a rookie as they shook up the roster to open their mandatory minicamp this week.

It is the final phase of their offseason program.

Denver’s moves to bring in UFL standouts Hakeem Butler and Sean Fresch Jr. made corresponding moves necessary to maintain the 90-player limit.

Broncos Sever Ties With Michael Woods II, Paul Manning

The Broncos’ adding Butler and Fresch to the roster were sure to force further moves, and Micahel Woods II and Paul Manning ultimately paid the price after joining around the same time.

Manning, an undrafted rookie corner, was the first domino to fall.

“Per source, #Broncos have waived CB Paul Manning. Move makes room for Sean Fresch, a returner/corner,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on June 16, adding in a follow-up post that “Manning won a rookie minicamp tryout with Broncos. Spent a good month or so with team.”

However, as The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson noted, the Broncos still had to make an additional move since they signed two players.

Woods, 26, was the 202nd overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Browns.

He has 12 receptions for 110 yards in 15 games, with two starts, across his four seasons in the NFL. Woods has been a practice squad staple so far in his career. He has battled injuries and even a suspension along the way.

That Manning and Woods are the one who were forced out is not surprising.

Manning is unproven at the NFL level, while Woods’ battles with injuries continued this offseason with the Broncos.

Both players were at deeper position groups for the Broncos, who feature 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron at corner and former Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle joining two-time Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton at receiver.

New Broncos Send Messages After Deals

Butler and Fresch were teammates on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL. Both are looking forward to their stints with the Broncos. Butler will try to carve out a role behind Sutton, while Fresch works down the depth chart from Surtain.

“I’m deeply excited about the opportunity just to compete and the opportunity itself, and I would say that’s really where I’m at right now,’’ Butler said, per Tomasson on June 15.

According to Tomasson, Fresch said he feels “amazing” amid his first NFL contract, adding “I’m on top of the world right now. It’s a great team to be a part of. Great city, and I got a couple of guys I know on the team in Hakeem and Jahdae Barron. … So I’m feeling pretty good. I’m excited to get to work.”

Fresch praised Butler as an “outstanding player.”

The corner cited the wideout’s height (6-foot-5-plus), hands, aggressive playing style, and blocking ability. Butler is a former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He said he is just trying to get acclimated ahead of an anticipated training camp competition for a roster spot.

“I’m trying to learn all this stuff to give me the best chance to compete,’’ Butler, formerly with the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers, said.

Fresch, whose primary role would be on special teams as a returner, called himself “quick.”

He noted that he has been successful fielding the ball in the return game. Fresch also said that he was aggressive “trying to make a play every time,” with few fair catches called. He also noted that he and Broncos head coach Sean Payton have spoken.

The contact between the two came after. Still, Payton’s interest in Fresch stands out. He had interest from other teams, including the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.