Former Broncos Cornerback Set to Make Controversial Career Move

Following a major landscape-changing decision, former Denver Broncos cornerback Blake Cotton is set to join LSU.

“LSU is working to add ex-Utah and Denver Broncos cornerback Blake Cotton, sources tell

@CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on September 3. “Not finalized and there are still things being worked through before he can be added to the roster but he’s a target. Spent the offseason with the Broncos before being released in August.”

Zenitz broke the news of Cotton’s intention to return to the college ranks in August.

LSU Working to Add Ex-Broncos CB Blake Cotton

On Thursday, though, Cotton and several other players who had already made the jump to the NFL were granted a significant legal win.

“BREAKING from @WAFB news director on site: Judge Will Jorden has sided with players and GRANTED the preliminary injunction,” WAFB’s Jacques Doucet reported in a post on X on September 3.

“NEWS: Injunction granted by Judge William Jorden, paving the way for NCAA and SEC eligibility for more than 40 atheltes,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X on September 3. “That group includes potential LSU transfers Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, setting up a seismic decision for LSU whether they put them on the roster, which is due tomorrow.

“The judge explicitly stated that LSU, NCAA and SEC are all enjoined from taking “actions that negatively impact” the athletes.”

"I don't think professionals should come back to college sports and college football particularly.. This isn't professionals that have gone and played seasons or just randomly filed an injunction in a state to become eligible" ~ @Lane_Kiffin #PMSLive https://t.co/tquAHOmjRo pic.twitter.com/RaNoaA4L25 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2026

Zenitz called it a “win for LSU in the eligibility saga.”

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted, “From #Broncos training camp to… LSU. What a world!” in reaction to the news that Cotton would be joining Harris and Wright in Baton Rougue for the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Dan Murphy posted, “Attorneys representing the SEC today in court say they plan to file an appeal to tonight’s decision as soon as possible.”

“This is far from over,” Thamel posted in reaction to Murphy’s update, sentiments Zenitz shared.

Broncos Corners Heading Back to NCAA

Cotton is the second former Broncos cornerback to take a step back. He joins Paul Manning, who also decided to head back in August.

“The NCAA changed its eligibility rules in June, moving from a system that allowed players to compete in four seasons during a five-year window to a system that allows players to compete in all five seasons of a five-year window. The change created a group of outgoing seniors who exhausted their eligibility under the old rules, but would have one more season under the new rules. The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors decided not to grant those players an extra season, saying it would unfairly take away opportunities from incoming freshmen,” Murphy wrote on September 3.

“Hundreds of outgoing seniors who competed in each of their first four years on campus joined a wave of lawsuits in the last several months claiming the NCAA was illegally denying them a fifth season of eligibility. “

Murphy noted the “mixed results” some of the players have had.

He also noted that “a small number” of the players signed with NFL teams “when they believed they had no chance to play another” collegiate season.

“Those players and their attorneys say this specific group should not be punished for joining NFL teams during a time when the rules for playing in college were uncertain,” Murphy wrote. “They also argue that the NCAA and its conferences are unfairly attempting to block them from playing while dozens of current college athletes are allowed to compete despite having previously earned money in European professional basketball leagues.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton Gets Honest About NFL-to_NCAA Pipeline

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not mince words about his lack of in-depth knowledge about the situation, saying he had not had an players approach him.

“I asked, but I can’t move well enough,” Payton joked with reporters on August 26. “I’m not really up to speed on–I feel like I’m in the dark with it all. And I don’t have time to read up on it. But, certainly, it’s unusual.”

The polarizing decision has paved the way for future attempts and further scrutiny.