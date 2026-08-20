Former Broncos Rookie Find Joins NFL-to-NCAA Pipeline

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Paul Manning is taking a step back in his career and, more specifically, from the NFL.

The college sports world has reached a crossroads, and the NFL is feeling the impact. Manning, an undrafted free agent out of Division II Henderson State, is just the latest professional athlete challenging the NCAA’s norms and returning to the collegiate ranks after turning pro.

It was already a significant story in the NBA, but Manning is blazing a trail in the NFL.

Ex-Broncos Find Paul Manning Heading Back to College Ranks

The Broncos signed Manning in May, cutting CB William Wright–now of the Chicago Bears–to make room. They cut ties with him just over one month later. Now, Manning is changing plans.

“Former #Broncos CB Paul Manning plans to return to college football, his agent Edward Dent of @AimSportsEnt tells me for @USATodaySports and @SleeperCFB,” Sleeper’s Arye Pulli reported on X on August 19.

“Manning recently had a tryout with the #Jets.”

Manning was always viewed as a long shot to make the Broncos’ deep roster, but his story alone created a buzz following his signing.

“Manning comes from tiny Henderson State University, which is located in Arkadelphia, Arkansas,” The Sporting News’ Travis Wakeman wrote in May. “That is one of the reasons he flew under everyone’s radar in the process leading up to the draft.”

Wakeman called Manning “a speedy corner who is strong for his size.”

“He already has one feather in his cap after earning a contract in the team’s short minicamp,” Wakeman wrote.

It is fair to wonder if Broncos head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would have parted ways with Manning had he been healthy. Instead, Manning is looking to restart his career by taking a step back.

This is a trend that appears to be increasing in popularity.