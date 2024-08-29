Broncos Veteran WR Called One of NFL’s Worst Investments

It’s a sign of the times in the NFL when a player who, by any metric, has produced one average season after another can threaten a holdout and end up with a better deal.

Such is the case of Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler put on his NFL All-Overpaid Team headed into the 2024 season.

Sutton threatened to not report to training camp if the Broncos didn’t upgrade the 4-year, $60.8 million contract extension he signed in Nov. 2021. He ultimately got his way and had $1.5 million in incentives added to his contract for 2024 — he was already scheduled to make $13.4 million.