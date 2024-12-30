Broncos Legend Terrell Davis Sends Fitting Message to Historic Playmaker

Former Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis is a member of an exclusive club.

In 1998, the Hall of Famer, Davis, rushed for over 2,000 yards, becoming the fourth player in NFL history to do so. Five other players have since reached the statistical landmark, including Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

“Congrats @saquon,” Davis said in a post on X on December 29. “Welcome to the 2k club as the 9th member!”

Barkley’s 2005 rushing yards through 16 games is the eighth-highest total among the group, ahead of the late O.J. Simpson (Buffalo Bills), per Stathead. With 100 yards in Week 18, Barkley could catch the record held by Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson.

The Eagles have won the NFC East and cannot earn the No. 1 seed in the conference.

That could lead them to rest their starters. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is already dealing with a concussion and missed Week 17.

Davis is the only Broncos rusher in the “2k club.” The last player to do it was Derrick Henry, now of the Baltimore Ravens, with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. The Titans are the only organization with multiple 2,000-yard rushers.

Former Titans star Chris Johnson hit the mark in 2009.

Broncos Must Get Back to Ground Game Roots

While none have amassed 2,000 yards in a season since Davis, the Broncos have had 12 players rush for at least 1,000 yards in a single campaign. Still, their most recent was Phillip Lindsay in 2019. Only seven other organizations have gone at least as long.

Their Week 1 starter from this season, Javonte Williams, came close to the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie.

However, Williams has been reduced to RB3 in the Broncos’ backfield.

Williams has carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards in four games since Week 12 when he tallied minus-2 yards on eight carries in a 29-19 Broncos win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He did not receive a carry in the Broncos’ 30-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Broncos rank 11th in pass attempts and 18th in rushing attempts ahead of “Monday Night Football” with rookie Audric Estime and scatback Jaleel McLaughlin now leading the charge.

Williams is a free agent after the season.

Broncos Urged to Feed Rookie RB

McLaughlin led the Broncos’ backfield in carries and yards since Williams’ demotion. But there is a push to see more of Estime, who is built more like Williams and offers a more physical running style, which Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason describes as “the subtly of a tank.”

“That’s the style Broncos coaches want the fifth-round pick to display,” Mason wrote on December 27.

Estime has spoken candidly about wanting more carries but knowing his role as a rookie.

The Broncos are notably 8-2 when they run the ball at least 26 times in a game this season and 1-5 when they attempt fewer than that. They are also 5-3 when they rush for over 100 yards as a team and 2-3 when they do not.

Similarly, the Broncos have won more when attempting 33 or fewer passes (5-3) than when they put the ball in the air more than that (4-4).

It is a closer split. It still suggests the Broncos might want to lean into the running game more.