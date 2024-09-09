Broncos Defense Flirts With NFL History in Season Opener

If you’re looking to point fingers in the Denver Broncos’ 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 season opener, don’t look at the defense.

Or don’t look at them first, anyways.

That’s because Denver’s defense flirted with history, becoming the first team with multiple safeties in a game since the Miami Dolphins in a 35-9 win over the Broncos on Dec. 3, 2017.

Only one team has ever had 3 safeties in a single game in the NFL’s modern era — the Los Angeles Rams in a 33-12 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 30, 1984.

Both of the Broncos’ safeties came in the second quarter. The first when Seattle’s Anthony Bradford was called for a holding penalty in the end zone and the second when running back Zach Charbonnet was tackled in the end zone.

According to The Associated Press, it was only the second time since 1960 that a team had 2 safeties in a season opener. The other was the New Orleans Saints against the Cleveland Browns in 1987.

Thanks to the 2 safeties, the Broncos led 13-9 at halftime.

Broncos Defense Shined in Season Opener

The Broncos’ defense didn’t stop with the 2 safeties. They also had 2 sacks and forced 1 turnover, an interception by linebacker Alex Singleton. The Broncos’ also produced another turnover on special teams when Seattle’s Dee Williams fumbled a punt.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper had both of Denver’s sacks. Cooper continued his hot play of one year ago, when he had a breakout season with 72 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries, including 1 returned for a touchdown.

Denver’s leading tackler was cornerback Riley Moss, who had 12 tackles in his first career start, including 1 tackle for loss. Moss also became his own unique/strange piece of NFL history when he became the first white cornerback to start an NFL game since Jason Sehorn started 4 games for the Giants in 2002.

On the not-so-great side of the ledger, the Broncos did give up 304 yards of total offense that was most notably impacted by Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III rushing for 84 of his 103 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

Offense Struggled to Make Plays for Denver

As great as Denver’s defense played in the season opener, they were outdone by the Seahawks, who forced 3 turnovers and held the Broncos to just 231 yards of total offense.

The Broncos’ struggled began with rookie quarterback Bo Nix in his first NFL start. Nix was 26-of-42 passing for 138 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. In a statistic that Denver’s coaching staff will also be loathe to see, Nix led the team with 5 carries for 35 rushing yards. Nix was also sacked twice and his top target ended up being free-agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who led Denver with 5 receptions for 45 yards.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of Denver’s opener were the team’s running backs.

After Nix, Jaleel McLaughlin had 10 carries for 27 yards and last season’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, struggled and finished with 8 carries for 23 yards.

Denver’s offense hasn’t had a player with over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019 and hasn’t had a player with over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Courtland Sutton in 2019.

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.