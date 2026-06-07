Broncos’ Latest Defensive Ranking May ‘Ruffle Some Feathers’

The Denver Broncos and their record-setting defense might need to actually win a Super Bowl to end this debate once and for all.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put the Broncos’ defense at No. 3 in his NFL defense power rankings, behind the Houston Texans at No. 1 and the Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 following their blockbuster trade for 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and edge rusher Myles Garrett.

The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks each of the last 2 seasons and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs in 2025 after going 14-3 in the regular season — a record that included 2 early-season losses in which the offense fell flat and the Broncos lost on last-second field goals.

The Broncos’ defensive prowess was on full display all the way to the bitter end — a 10-7 home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

“This is a ranking that will probably ruffle some feathers,” Davenport wrote. “To be clear, the Denver defense is in the conversation as the best in the NFL. Last year the Broncos were second to the Houston Texans in total defense, giving up just 278.2 yards per game. Denver was seventh in the NFL against the pass … Denver almost made the Super Bowl a year ago—and the defense did the majority of the heavy lifting.” Broncos Defense Stacked on Every Level

The Broncos’ defense is led by a dominant pass rush that includes 2 of the NFL’s elite players when it comes to getting to the quarterback, with edge rusher Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen, along with another edge rusher who might be most teams’ dream at the position in Jonathon Cooper. In the secondary, the Broncos are led by the NFL’s dominant cover cornerback in Patrick Surtain II, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the year, along with 2-time NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, along with 2 players who should receive massive contracts in the near future — cornerback Riley Moss and slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian — as well as cornerback and 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron.