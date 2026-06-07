Broncos’ Latest Defensive Ranking May ‘Ruffle Some Feathers’

The Denver Broncos and their record-setting defense might need to actually win a Super Bowl to end this debate once and for all.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put the Broncos’ defense at No. 3 in his NFL defense power rankings, behind the Houston Texans at No. 1 and the Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 following their blockbuster trade for 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and edge rusher Myles Garrett.
The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks each of the last 2 seasons and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs in 2025 after going 14-3 in the regular season — a record that included 2 early-season losses in which the offense fell flat and the Broncos lost on last-second field goals.
The Broncos’ defensive prowess was on full display all the way to the bitter end — a 10-7 home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
“This is a ranking that will probably ruffle some feathers,” Davenport wrote. “To be clear, the Denver defense is in the conversation as the best in the NFL. Last year the Broncos were second to the Houston Texans in total defense, giving up just 278.2 yards per game. Denver was seventh in the NFL against the pass … Denver almost made the Super Bowl a year ago—and the defense did the majority of the heavy lifting.”
Broncos Defense Stacked on Every Level
The Broncos’ defense is led by a dominant pass rush that includes 2 of the NFL’s elite players when it comes to getting to the quarterback, with edge rusher Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen, along with another edge rusher who might be most teams’ dream at the position in Jonathon Cooper.
In the secondary, the Broncos are led by the NFL’s dominant cover cornerback in Patrick Surtain II, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the year, along with 2-time NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, along with 2 players who should receive massive contracts in the near future — cornerback Riley Moss and slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian — as well as cornerback and 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron.
The only position where the Broncos don’t have a true blue star is at inside linebacker — the least important position on the defense. That’s also where the Broncos re-signed a pair of starters with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, and released high-priced free agent Dre Greenlaw after just 1 disappointing season.
Off-Field Issue Could Hurt Broncos in 2026
One disturbing recent off-field issue could impact the Broncos’ defense in a big way in 2026 after Cooper and his girlfriend were both arrested on June 4 after his girlfriend alleged Cooper grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground.
Cooper, who signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with the Broncos in November 2024, was arrested on 2 counts of domestic violence and 1 count of criminal mischief.
On Sunday, Cooper posted an apology on his Instagram stories, preceded by several passages from the Bible.
“I realize posting a bible quote right after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay,” Cooper wrote. “I apologize to my family and my friends and my community … and so many others. Sincerely. I apologize. This situation is not who I am.”
Broncos’ Latest Defensive Ranking May ‘Ruffle Some Feathers’