Former Broncos QB Gets Honest About Sean Payton After Firsthand Experience

Ben DiNucci has seen the Denver Broncos under Sean Payton from the inside, and he shared strong thoughts about his experience as a visitor during training camp.

The Broncos had a spirited session that included a scuffle that began with rookie tight end Justin Joly, but eventually ensnared quarterback Bo Nix, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and left offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton bloodied.

DiNucci offered strong thoughts on Payton’s group.

Ben DiNucci Recaps Broncos Training Camp

DiNucci never played in a regular-season game for the Broncos, but he had two stints on the roster, first in 2023 and into the 2024 offseason, then again in 2026. He transitioned into a media role this offseason and stopped by Broncos training camp on Tuesday.

DiNucci had plenty to say about the Broncos, noting on X on August 18, “This team is going to be really good. They are moving with a swagger, confidence that matches their HC.”

He was particularly fond of the Broncos’ offense.

“Bo looks 100% healthy. Emphasis during team periods to get him on the move (read options, move the pocket, off platform),” DiNucci posted, adding, “This WR room is stacked. Combination of speed/size in the room is going to give defenses fits. Troy Franklin made multiple contested catches downfield. Waddle 25+ gain on crosser 2nd play of team.”

DiNucci also believes that the Broncos’ “offense is going to look and feel different. I’ll leave it at that [eyes emoji]” with new offensive coordinator (and former QBs coach) Davis Webb taking over play-calling duties from Payton.

The fact that the Broncos’ melee did not even make DiNucci’s list of takeaways is encouraging.

There was enough good to make it irrelevant in the grand scheme of what the Broncos are looking to accomplish this coming season.

Broncos Boast ‘Loaded’ Secondary

DiNucci–who began his career as a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys and has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints in addition to the Broncos–gave Denver’s defense some love, too.

He even name-dropped cornerback Pat Surtain II and linebacker Alex Singleton.

“Defensive secondary is loaded. Plain and simple,” DiNucci said. “Surtain is as smooth as they come. Singleton had a nice INT.”

The Broncos led the league in sacks with a franchise-record 63 sacks during the 2025 regular season, benefiting as much from their stout secondary as Surtain and Co. did from the strong pass rush.

Singleton has a new partner this year, as former backup Justin Stran replaces Dre Greenlaw.

The Broncos are also replacing John Franklin-Myers in the starting lineup with former self-proclaimed sixth-man Malcolm Roach.

Broncos Adjusting to Offseason Changes Well

As the Broncos prepare for Webb to call the plays for Nix for the first time as his OC, they have done well to overcome the turnover on the roster (minor as it may be overall) and their self-inflicted changes.

Their 27-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener was a good start.

For their next test–and first for the team’s starters–the Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers in Preseason Week 2.