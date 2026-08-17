Former Executive Spotlights ‘Concern’ for Broncos Amid Lingering Bo Nix Issue

The Denver Broncos have shifted gears in a major way for Bo Nix and Co. on offense.

Their decision has drawn the attention–and scrutiny–of a former NFL executive, who feels as though there is reason to have at least some “concern.”

The Broncos are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they finished the regular season as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They were also arguably an injury to Nix away from being in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015, Peyton Manning’s final season at the helm and in the NFL.

Broncos Get Concerned Message After Change Around Bo Nix

This offseason, the Broncos addressed one “concern” for former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick–who is now an analyst for ESPN–but created another, which has significant implications for Nix and the offense.

“My concern now is whether new coordinator Davis Webb can create a balanced offense to go along with their lights-out defense,” Riddick wrote on August 17.

That is not an uncommon theme with Broncos head coach Sean Payton handing over duties.

“The question now, as Nix heads into his pivotal third season as Denver’s starting quarterback, is whether the Broncos and new play caller Davis Webb can use the lessons of that game to help Nix avoid the sluggish starts that have dotted the early stages of his career,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote in July.

“Nix has posted a 79.8 passer rating in first quarters since entering the league, which ranks last out of 33 qualifying quarterbacks in that span, according to TruMedia. His 65 percent completion rate ranks 31st and he is 26th in expected points added (EPA) per dropback. Nix has averaged 6.1 yards per pass attempt in first quarters since 2024, which ranks 31st. The Broncos, Wickersham noted after attending Denver’s game-planning meetings in the playoffs, avoid ‘calling shallow crossing routes the first few drives because Nix might throw the ball high and hard, leading to a tipped pass and interception.’”

The Broncos’ best plan of attack at mitigating Nix’s early struggles could be to take the ball out of his hands more often.

Riddick: Jonah Coleman Gives Broncos ‘Perfect’ Complement

Riddick’s previous concern was part of why Nix’s struggles have stood out, as he led the league in pass attempts in 2025.

This year, the Broncos could rededicate themselves to their rushing attack.

They re-signed J.K. Dobbins. But the Broncos also selected Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 draft, adding him to a backfield that also includes 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Riddick believes the combination of Coleman and Harvey will pay dividends for the Broncos.

“Last year, I expressed my concern about whether Denver’s RB room could make this offense complete,” Riddick wrote. “I’m not as worried about that now, as I think the addition of fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (an absolute tank) next to RJ Harvey gives the Broncos the perfect 1-2 punch over the next few years.”

If the Broncos have truly fortified their run game, which was a top-10 unit before Dobbins’ injury in Week 10 last season, then Webb’s job will be a lot easier, allowing him to keep Nix and the offense balanced and ahead of the sticks.