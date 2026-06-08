J.K. Dobbins Warned About ‘Threat’ After Broncos Double Down

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has ingrained himself with the franchise, even after an injury-shortened season. But after their efforts last season with RJ Harvey, the Broncos may have found an even more capable option in Jonah Coleman.

All three backs figure to have roles for the Broncos this coming season.

However, the hype around Coleman has been real, which could leave Dobbins (and to a lesser extent, Harvey) on notice heading into the 2026 season.

J.K. Dobbins Gets Warning Over Broncos Teammate

Dobbins still has the Broncos’ faith in his talent, but there is ongoing speculation that he could face a strong challenge from Coleman.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan listed Coleman among the potential “breakout” players for 2026.

Sullivan noted in an article for the outlet published on June 8 that, “While Day 3 picks typically don’t garner a ton of attention, Coleman should. The Broncos brought back J.K. Dobbins on a two-year extension, but the veteran has monumental durability concerns, including a 2025 Lisfranc injury.

“Harvey wasn’t able to carry the full workload effectively after he went down. If Dobbins again struggles to stay on the field, there’s a path for Coleman to play significant snaps, even if it’s not paved out in front of him right now.”

Dobbins had the Broncos’ running game among the best in the league before his injury last season, and he has been involved with the recruiting process after his extension.

However, the guarantees have all been paid, essentially making it a one-year pact.

Jonah Coleman Drawing Attention After Sean Payton’s Comments

Dobbins has missed multiple games in every season of his career so far. Betting against that would be short-sighted for the Broncos. Harvey thrived as a pass-catcher, but struggled running, particularly between the tackles.

That is why the Broncos could turn to Coleman, whom Broncos head coach Sean Payton has compared favorably to the veteran.

“Jonah Coleman was the most underrated running back prospect in the draft. He’s a productive and versatile three-down back with excellent vision on early downs. Coleman can also play as a receiver and protect the quarterback on third down, giving the Denver Broncos true three-down flexibility,” Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo wrote on June 8.

“The Broncos are crowded at running back after re-signing J.K. Dobbins and drafting RJ Harvey last year. Despite that, Coleman has looked ‘really good’ at OTAs, per Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Dobbins and Harvey should be weary of the threat Coleman poses.”

Payton told reporters on June 2 that Coleman looked “good” and is “put together well.”

“There’s some positions, I think, that are a little bit more difficult to evaluate,” Payton said. “Ultimately, with him as a runner, they have to tackle you. But he’s all football.”

Broncos Must Improve Run Game

The Broncos finished the 2025 regular season ranked 16th in rushing, with Dobbins missing the final eight weeks (seven games) plus the playoffs.

They still reached the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

However, with quarterback Bo Nix returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for that contest and required two procedures this offseason–one to repair a broken bone in his ankle and another to clean up the site–leaning on their running game more in 2026 is imperative.

It will take some pressure off Nix to do it himself. The QB finished the season ranked third on the team for the second straight season. It could also open up the play-action passing game.