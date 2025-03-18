Former Broncos QB Zach Wilson Sends Message After Free Agency Exit

The Denver Broncos traded for Zach Wilson, but the former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Jets (2021) did not see the field during the regular season. He only truly saw the field in the preseason finale.

As was expected given the circumstances, Wilson agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. Wilson signed his contract on Monday.

He shared his first public comments, albeit briefly, since the 2024 season ended.

“Dolphins fans, it’s Zach Wilson here at the facility just signing the contract,” the former Broncos QB said in a video shared by Miami’s social media team on X on March 17. “Super excited to be here, can’t wait to get started. Go Fins!”

The Dolphins also shared images of Wilson putting pen to paper, captioning the post, “Done deal.”

Broncos general manager George Paton touted his belief that Wilson could be a starter again.

“He has all the starting traits in the world,” Paton told reporters in August 2024. “He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. I mentioned before, he’s smart, he’s a great kid, he has starter traits all over. I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Zach Wilson in ‘Fascinating’ Situation With Dolphins

Wilson completed 63.6% of his passes for 397 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions for the Broncos during the 2024 preseason. He has a 6,293-23-25 line with a 12-21 record for his career.

Wilson could have a clearer path to starting than most backups thanks to Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa’s significant injury history.

“When Tua isn’t available, the team suffers. They need someone who can do what Tua does, when Tua can’t do it,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on March 11. “Ideally, Tua will suit up for all 17 regular-season games, like he did in 2023. But he’s only done played a full regular season once in five-year NFL career.

“For a $6 million investment and a $4 million upside (with incentives tied to playing time, wins, and playoffs), the Dolphins might have in Wilson the guy they’ve needed as an insurance policy against Tua’s next injury.”

“With all due respect to Tua, sometimes his best ability is not availability. And if you are going to be the backup quarterback in Miami, you best have your head on a swivel,” Rich Eisen said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on March 16. “Zach Wilson and Mike McDaniel’s offense is really fascinating. And I think he’s – Hey, listen. With all due respect to all the other people that started in place of Tua, Zach’s better. And he’s down there in South Florida, He knows the division, the division does know him.

“Watch out Tua. I would look both ways before crossing the street the week to take on the Jets in New Jersey because the football gods are laughing their a**** off right now.”

The decision to leave the Broncos for the Dolphins was likely easy for Wilson.

Broncos Wanted to Keep Zach Wilson

The Broncos re-signed Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency to be Bo Nix’s backup. But Broncos head coach Sean Payton worked to re-sign the now-Dolphin.

“Sean Payton worked hard to keep his QB room intact,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on X on March 9. “The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB Jarrett Stidham despite the QB having interest from other teams.

“They are also trying to retain Zach Wilson but they may lose him.”

The Broncos could still add another quarterback during the draft or as a priority free agent following it.

They already have a pre-draft visit with former North Dakota State QB Cam Miller lined up, per 9News’ Mike Klis on March 11. The Broncos could also opt for a two-QB approach, though keeping a third no longer impacts game-day rosters like it used to.