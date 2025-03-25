Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins QB Zach Wilson Offers Telling Comments About Broncos Tenure

Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos
Former Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson #4 stands on the sideline against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton worked to keep the group together, but only two of the three quarterbacks on the roster in 2024. Bo Nix returns and will once again have Jarrett Stidham backing him up. But Zach Wilson left the Broncos for greener pastures.

Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

“Off the field, Denver was a good opportunity for me to kind of allay the stresses of being an NFL quarterback and just trying to be perfect every day to, to spending more time with the guys in the locker room and growing that bond,” Wilson told The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad in an interview published on March 24.

“Just enjoying every single day of being there. So I think, I think that’s always an important aspect. And then it carries onto the field of you just being more comfortable.”

Nix, Stidham, and Wilson grew close in their one season together.

The trio often spent time together off the field, sometimes including their significant others, underscoring the extent of their bond.

Broncos Believed in Zach Wilson’s Talent

Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

GettyFormer Denver Broncos Zach Wilson #4 looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the New York Jets in a trade before the 2024 draft, but he was unable to ascend beyond QB3 on the depth chart. Willson’s opening qualifications express that lack of opportunity.

Broncos general manager George Paton did say he believed Wilson would get another opportunity to start.

“He has starter tools all over, and it’s been pretty cool just watching him,” Paton told reporters on August 27. “Really no expectations. He can just go out there and play football, and he has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You could see it. You can see the good – the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league.

“He’s smart, he’s a great kid, he has starter traits all over. I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Wilson, 25, is 12-21 as a starter. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions through his first four seasons.

Wilson posted a 397-3-0 line on 63.6% completion with the Broncos during the 2024 preseason.

Zach Wilson Looking to Redefine Career

Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

GettyFormer Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson #4 warms up before playing the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in 2021, Wilson is looking to alter his trajectory now on his third team in five seasons.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a journeyman. But I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever the opportunity comes. And so, just trying to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can and then you know hopefully at some point you can get that opportunity to show what you can do,” Wilson said, per Schad. “Luckily I’ve played in a lot of games in the NFL so far.

“It’s just the ability to step in and make the offense feel like nothing’s changed. From a leadership standpoint, just command of the huddle, getting guys the information they need on each and every play.”

Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa has missed multiple games in four of his five seasons.

Wilson may get his opportunity at some point in 2025, and he expressed faith in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to get the best out of him, combining opportunity and development.

Wilson would likely only have received part of that with the Broncos.

