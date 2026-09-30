Ex-Denver Broncos Draft Bust Signs With Vikings

A former Denver Broncos draft pick from the not-so-distant past is getting another chance in the NFC North after running back Audric Estime signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

“Vikings sign Johnny Hekker, Audric Estime, Devin Neal, Keshawn Banks and Josh Priebe to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Audric Estime signs with Vikings practice squad,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account on Wednesday.

Estime landed a new team 1 day after a workout with the Vikings and 1 week after the New Orleans Saints released him with an injury settlement.

Broncos Soured on Audric Estime After 1 Season

In their search for the right backfield, the Broncos have used draft picks in recent years that have flamed out quickly — including 2024 5th-round pick Estime, who was waived in final roster cuts before the 2025 season.

Estime started the 2026 regular season on injured reserve for the Saints.

“The Saints placed RB Audric Estime on Injured Reserve,” NOF Network wrote on its official X account on September 12. “Estime was previously ruled out for Week 1 with a thigh injury and will now miss a minimum of four games. Undrafted rookie RB CJ Donaldson has been elevated from the practice squad for the season opener.”

“Saints have placed RB Audric Estime on injured reserve,” Saints reporter Erin Summers wrote on X on Saturday.

Estime Didn’t Handle Broncos’ RB Race Well

Denver’s weakest position group in 2024 was arguably their running backs. It was something that was addressed several times in the offseason as the Broncos drafted UCF’s RJ Harvey in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed free agent J.K. Dobbins.

Estime ran into trouble when he took umbrage at his position on the depth chart — which is truly inconsequential on a Sean Payton-coached team in the preseason — and former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay called him out for “pouting” over where he was listed.

Lindsay implied attitude issues had been an issue for Estime dating back to his rookie season.

After Estime underwhelmed in the 2025 preseason, the writing seemed on the wall.

“Show the coaching staff that you want this job,” Lindsay said in July 2025. “Instead, with Audric Estime, it seems like he would walk to his rep or when he’s sitting there it’s like he’s not paying close enough attention or he’s going through the motions because he’s pouting … to the coaches it seems like you’re the same person as last year, and when things don’t go your way, you pout.”