Former Broncos Starting QB Makes Surprise Return to NFC West

Drew Lock
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in 2022.

There wasn’t anything that was going to save the New York Giants in 2024. Not a quarterback. Not a running back. Not an Act of God.

The Giants realized as much at about the halfway point of the season when they released quarterback and former first round pick Daniel Jones and went all in on a tank job for the No. 1 overall pick.

That’s when they also decided to start third-stringer Tommy DeVito over backup and former Denver Broncos starter Drew Lock.

Now, according to a report from The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Duggar and Cale Clinton, Lock is headed back to the Seattle Seahawks after one year in New York. The Broncos originally traded Lock to Seattle in the blockbuster deal for quarterback Russell Wilson in March 2022.

From The Athletic: “Lock is the Seahawks’ second quarterback addition of the offseason. In March, they signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. They also have former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on the roster.”

Lock Cost Giants No. 1 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Lock still ended up starting the final 5 games of the regular season for the Giants after DeVito got hurt, going 1-4. The Giants finished tied with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns for the worst record in the NFL in 2024 at 3-14, with the Titans getting the No. 1 pick because of a strength of schedule tiebreaker.

Were it not for a bravura performance from Lock in a 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the Giants would have ended up with their starting quarterback of the future with University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.

Lock went 8-13 as a starter over 3 seasons with the Broncos from 2019 to 2021 and is 10-18 overall. In Seattle, he had a chance to start in 2022 but was beat out by Geno Smith.

“Lock, now 28 years old, played a big role in the Giants not securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft,” CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani wrote on April 11. “In Week 17 vs. the Indianapolis Colts last season, Lock completed 17 of 23 passes for 309 yards, four passing touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown as the Giants secured a 45-33 upset victory.”

Decision to Start DeVito Over Lock Ridiculed

Lock couldn’t hide his confusion after getting passed over for DeVito but still managed to handle the situation with class.

“That’s a question that I might still have for myself,” Lock told the media on Wednesday. “It was expressed to me that I was going to be QB2. Interesting situation. Not much I can really say about it besides, again, I’m going to be here for him and we’re still communicating and still very good friends, believe it or not. I’m going to be here for him, the team needs to get a win and if we start winning everything will get a little better around here.”

The Giants have only had one winning season since 2017.

” … The sense I’ve gotten from multiple sources — players, coaches, and executives — is that the issues within the organization go far beyond just one person,”  FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on November 19.

Sam Franklin : Signs one-year deal in Denver

The Broncos signed Franklin to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jon Heath of USA Today reports. Franklin, who spent the first five years of his NFL career in Carolina, suited up for 10 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024. He played 236 snaps on special teams and just four snaps on defense in that span. Now, the 29-year-old safety will compete for a similar role in Denver.

