Proposed Broncos Trade Lands Former Giants 1st-Round Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos made the notable decision to make tight end Greg Dulcich inactive in Week 5, replacing him with Lucas Krull in a rotation that includes 2023 offseason trade acquisition Adam Trautman and H-back Nate Adkins.

The production was still lacking from the group and finding a solution is key to maximizing rookie quarterback Bo Nix in the Broncos’ offense under head coach Sean Payton.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Engram still has two years left on his contract. However, the entire group’s future is uncertain amid their slow start. This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to land him on the Broncos, and the timing may be crucial.

Broncos get:

Evan Engram

Jaguars get:

2025 third-round pick

Engram, 29, has played in one game this season while battling a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1.

He has one reception for 5 yards on four targets.

However, the former New York Giants first-round pick set career highs with 114 catches for 963 yards on 143 targets in 2023. He also had 4 touchdowns on the campaign, two short of his career-high mark set as a rookie in 2017.

Broncos Can Afford Evan Engram Trade

Engram is in Year 2 of a three-year, $41.2 million contract. The Broncos would be on the hook for his $2 million base salary in a trade ahead of the deadline.

His base salary jumps to $14.7 million in 2025.

The Broncos can afford Engram under the salary cap in either season. But his 2024 salary is manageable to bring in before the deadline with the Broncos being one of the surprises of the regular season through five weeks.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $71.8 million in cap space

For Jacksonville, trading Engram before the deadline means incurring a $17.5 million dead cap hit in 2024. Engram also has a $9.5 million cap hit for the Jaguars due to void years on the back end of his contract.

That is an incentive for the Jaguars to try extending him. But they are 1-4 entering Week 6 with a “home” date against the Chicago Bears in London on deck for Week 6.

Another loss could shift the front office’s plans toward the future.

Evan Engram Could Add Missing Element to Broncos’ Passing Game

Much has been made about rookie Nix’s splits on passes 9 yards and shorter and those that travel beyond 10 yards. But the Broncos also rank 24th in yards gained after the catch in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

Engram ranked second among tight ends (17th overall) in 2023 and could help turn some of Nix’s short passes into bigger gains with a trade to the Broncos.

Dulcich was supposed to bring that to the offense. Krull flashed it in training camp.

Engram, though, has done it at the NFL level. He has logged over 40 receptions and 400 yards every season of his eight-year career. The last Broncos tight end to clear both benchmarks in a single season was Noah Fant, who did it three times from 2019 to 2021, per Stathead.

Tight ends can be a quarterback’s best friend. Engram has been among the best in several key metrics over the past few seasons and could be an impactful trade target for the Broncos.