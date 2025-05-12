Broncos’ Rookie Draws Comparison to $191 Million Super Bowl MVP

This is the time of year to blow things out of proportion. We’re still in the soft glow of the NFL draft. We’re still looking at the new class of rookies like the sky is the limit.

One Denver Broncos rookie who is drawing some high yet overblown praise right now is fourth round pick (No. 134 overall) Quandarrius “Que” Robinson, who could turn into an elite edge rusher down the road but could very well be an impact player on special teams from the jump.

The Broncos are coming off their rookie minicamp, which ran from May 9-11.

From the DNVR Podcast on May 12: “Que Robinson is a guy who really jumped out because of his jump off the line of scrimmage. Anytime you hear someone say he’s got a ‘Von Miller burst’ and here that comparison to an all time great it’s like well, he’s a fourth round pick, how could he have a Von Miller burst? But I don’t know man … it was impressive. His jump is so good. His first step off the line … I know he can’t hit the quarterback and I know he’s probably going against undrafted guys and some guys who probably won’t make the team but he would have had 7 sacks in one (rookie minicamp) practice.”

Quandarrius Robinson is one of the most exciting pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6’5, 241lbs he’s put up 25 pressures and 5 sacks on just 163 career(!!) pass rush snaps. I wouldn’t be surprised a team takes a chance on Que Robinson in the top 100. pic.twitter.com/719Nee1ivX — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 28, 2025

Broncos Drafted Robinson Mostly on Potential

To be clear, Robinson has done little in his football career that would indicate he has the potential to become a star in the NFL, but there is an incredible amount of upside.

In 5 seasons at the University of Alabama, Robinson was only a starter in his final season in 2024 — 5 starts in 9 games — and finished with 4.0 sacks. Robinson only played 379 career defensive stats but played over 700 snaps on special teams.

At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds and appearing to be fully healed from the injury that cut short his senior season, that makes Robinson the kind of player who could thrive on the Broncos in 2025 as a backup edge rusher and special teams player.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Robinson pegged as a fifth or sixth round pick in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Fifth-year senior with a ‘tweener’ body type but glimpses of pro potential,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s long and athletic but might be too light for the edge … has enough traits to warrant consideration as a four-phase special-teamer with developmental potential as a hybrid 3-4 linebacker.”

Miller Headed for Pro Football HOF One Day

Miller, who has approximately $191 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season, is currently a free agent who may or may not return for a 15th NFL season in 2025.

What’s not as uncertain is that once Miller retires, he’s bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Miller spent the first decade of his career with the Broncos, is the franchise’s career sacks leader and 25th on the NFL’s career sacks list with 129.5 sacks.

The defining moment of Miller’s career came with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, when he had 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 QB hurries and 1 pass deflection in a 24-10 win and was named Super Bowl MVP. Miller went on to win another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season.