Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Urged to Sign $191 Million Free Agent Edge Rusher

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
Von Miller
Getty
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller.

While it might seem, on the surface, like the Washington Commanders don’t plan on rushing the passer with any efficiency in 2025, we can ask ourselves if it’s fine giving them the benefit of the doubt.

So what if the Commanders let their sacks leader in 2024 walk out the door and return to an NFC East rival when Dante Fowler signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency? So what if they traded away 2 first round picks in 2023 when they shipped Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears?

While the “Everything Will Work Out Eventually” scenario might be appealing to some, it’s not befitting a Super Bowl contender — which the Commanders very much are — and making a move sooner than later would be smart.

Even if the Commanders plan on taking an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, that’s rolling the dice one of the elite players will still be available at No. 29 overall. That means the Commanders should strike now and sign free agent edge rusher and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

Miller was released in a salary cap move by the Buffalo Bills on March 9 and could likely be brought to Washington with something in the range of a 1-year, $10 million contract.

” … Miller could be an asset,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on April 4. “He logged six sacks while playing just 33 percent of the defensive snaps in Buffalo last season.”

Miller Nearing End of Hall of Fame Career

Miller, 36 years old, is headed into his 15th NFL season and is already one of the most accomplished defensive players in the history of the game and a lock to be a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The No. 2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Miller led the Broncos to a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 and was named Super Bowl MVP. Miller finished that game with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection and 6 tackles — widely regarded as one of the greatest individual performances in Super Bowl history.

Miller, who was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, is also a 7-time NFL All-Pro, 8-time Pro Bowler and won another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season. He’s also one of the highest paid players in NFL history, with approximately $191.7 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season.

Miller has been with the Bills since 2022, when he signed a 6-year, $120 million free agent contract but has missed 15 games with injuries over the last 3 seasons.

Commanders Doubled Down on Offense in ’25 Cycle

The Commanders have put most of the emphasis on adding talent on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Most notably, they added wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a pair of blockbuster trades.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders’ one big move has been signing defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a 3-year, $45 million free agent contract — widely thought of as one of the worst deals to come out of free agency.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Michael Gallup's headshot M. Gallup
Allan George's headshot A. George
Eddie Goldman's headshot E. Goldman
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Will Harris's headshot W. Harris
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
TJ Maguranyanga's headshot T. Maguranyanga
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Foster Sarell's headshot F. Sarell
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Laremy Tunsil's headshot L. Tunsil
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff

Comments

Commanders Urged to Sign $191 Million Free Agent Edge Rusher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x