Broncos Hall of Famer John Elway Breaks Silence on Deadly Incident

John Elway’s longtime friend and business partner, Jeff Sperbeck, has died. The news comes four days after falling off a golf cart driven by the Denver Broncos Hall of Famer.

Elway and Sperbeck were attending a party when, after hitting a curb, the latter fell. Sperbeck hit his head, per TMZ. Elway immediately called 911, and Sperbeck was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on life support.

ESPN reported Sperbeck had died on April 30.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson,” Elway said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 30.

“Everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Sperbeck’s wife released a statement, expressing gratitude for the support and requesting privacy.

Statement from Jeff Sperbeck’s wife, Cori, and the Sperbeck family: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all. We are grieving this… https://t.co/jUlqgXDTat — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2025

Elway was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1983 draft, and he spent his entire 17-year playing career with the Broncos. He later joined the organization as an executive from 2011 through 2020 and has remained in the periphery since.

Details from the incident are still coming to light.

Details, Witnesses Emerge as John Elway’s Agent Dies After ‘Horrific’ Incident

TMZ characterized the incident involving the Broncos legend, Elway, as “horrific.” The outlet shared the preliminary information from the local authorities.

Per the report, “it was immediately clear” that Sperbeck was in dire straits.

“We’re told Sperbeck was at The Madison Club in La Quinta, CA on Saturday afternoon, riding on the back of a golf cart, when something went terribly wrong … and Jeff somehow fell off the moving vehicle, landing on the ground, and hitting his head,” TMZ reported on April 28.

“Jeff’s wife and at least one other person noticed Sperbeck was down and quickly turned around to check on him.”

A witness to the aftermath shared that Sperbeck’s wife was hysterical and Elway was calling 911.

Sperbeck was declared dead on Wednesday after being on life support.

“Jeff Sperbeck, the longtime friend, business partner and former agent of John Elway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered when he fell off a golf cart reportedly being driven by the Hall of Fame quarterback. Sperbeck was 62,” Schefter wrote on April 30.

“Sperbeck began managing Elway in 1990. He represented more than 100 NFL players during a three-decade career as an agent and business adviser.”

Police Offer No Clarity on Former Broncos QB John Elway’s Involvement in Business Partner’s Death

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel noted that Elway’s statement did not address the circumstances of Sperbeck’s death. There could be a likely potential explanation for that, though.

“Sheriff’s officials confirmed Wednesday they are investigating the case and were first told about Sperbeck’s fall on Monday,” Gabriel wrote on April 30. “The agency declined to release additional information and did not confirm Elway’s involvement or whether foul play is suspected, citing the ongoing investigation.”

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office did release a statement on the matter. It provided little additional clarity, including about the former Broncos star, Elway, as Gabriel noted.

They again pointed to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“The Riverside Sheriff’s Office was informed of the incident on Monday, April 28th, and opened an investigation,” public information officer Lt. Deirdre Vickers stated in an e-mail to 9NEWS, 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on April 30. “At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no details are available.”