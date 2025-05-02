Broncos Legend John Elway’s Attorney Releases Statement Amid ‘Investigation’

An incident involving former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway that resulted in the death of his long-time friend, agent, and business partner Jeff Sperbeck, “appears to be a horrific accident,” per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans.

That aligns with witness testimony from the incident.

Elway’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, released a statement following the latest development. Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said the office has deemed “an active and ongoing” investigation.

“This has been a terrible time for everyone involved and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family. As John grieves this unimaginable loss, we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside Co Sheriff’s department,” Steinberg said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on May 2. “The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson,” Elway said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 30.

“Everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Police Corroborate, Explain Witness Testimony

An eyewitness said that the Broncos legend, Elway, was driving the cart Sperbeck fell from responsibly, per The U.S. Sun’s Jessica Finn on May 1.

The witness also questioned why police were not on the scene to assist.

“It is common practice for medical personnel, whether it be an ambulance personnel or hospital personnel or even fire personnel, to call us after the scene of an accident because something doesn’t look right,” Bianco said, per Evans on May 2. “And this was not the case.”

Witnesses say Elway was on the phone attempting to contact emergency services during the ordeal.

Reality TV star, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, attended to Sperbeck.

Sperbeck’s wife, Cori, called the Elways the family’s “dearest friends” and asked for privacy.

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all,” the widow said in a statement, per Schefter on April 30. “We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support that we have received.”

Bianco said the matter “appears to be a horrific accident,” but that they are continuing their investigation to confirm. So far, none of the eyewitness accounts have conflicted and Elway was not named a suspect following the authorities’ involvement.

John Elway, Jeff Sperbeck Worked Together After QB’s Broncos Days

Sperbeck first began managing Elway in 1990 while the QB was still with the Broncos. The two remained close through Elway’s time as a Broncos executive until the agent’s death. Specifically, Elway and Sperbeck owned 7Cellars together.

They released the California-based winery’s first collection in 2015.

Sperbeck also interviewed on the “Wine Time Fridays Podcast” in July 2023 to plug their latest release at the time.

“It was the success of Elway’s restaurants that led [Sperbeck] and John to the idea and conception of 7Cellars, as they saw a need for quality wine that was as top tier as the Elway’s brand,” Sperbeck’s bio on 7Cellars’ website reads. ”

Witnesses said Elway was not drinking at the time of the incident that led to Sperbeck’s death.