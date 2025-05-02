Sheriff Shares Critical Update on Investigation Into Death of Elway’s Business Partner

The last few days of speculation over what exactly happened on April 26 in La Quinta, California, that led to the death of Denver Broncos legend John Elway’s business partner and former agent seems to have come to an end.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told The Denver Post’s Luca Evans there is no suspicion of criminal activity after their investigation into the death of Jeff Sperbeck, who died from injuries sustained after he fell off a golf cart Elway was driving on April 26.

“This appears to be a horrific accident,” Bianco told Evans on May 2. “And unfortunately for all of those involved, one of the people – well, a couple of them – happen to be very high-profile celebrities. And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be.”

According to Bianco, Elway was driving the golf cart while Sperbeck, 62 years old, and reality television star Johnny Bananas were standing on the back of the vehicle.

Bianco told The Denver Post that Elway’s part called 911 immediately and there was no evidence Elway was inebriated. He also said there was no discrepancy between any of the independent eyewitnesses to the accident. All that remains for the investigation is to review surveillance footage and go back over witness testimony .

“It is common practice for medical personnel, whether it be an ambulance personnel or hospital personnel or even fire personnel, to call us after the scene of an accident because something doesn’t look right,” Bianco told Evans. “And this was not the case.”

Elway Issued Statement Following Tragedy

Elway and Sperbeck, who became Elway’s agent in 1990, were in California attending the Stagecoach Music Festival with family and friends.

Elway issued a statement addressing Sperbeck’s death on April 30.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson,” Elway said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 30. “Everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Elway, Sperbeck Owned Winery Together

Sperbeck and Elway stayed friends and business partners following his retirement from the NFL after the 1998 season and started 7Cellars winery together in 2013.

According to TalkSport.com, Elway had a reported net worth of approximately $145 million in 2024. In 1997, Elway reportedly sold the stake in 5 John Elway Autos franchises in the Denver area to AutoNation for $82.5 million.

Elway played 16 seasons for Denver and led the franchise to 5 Super Bowl appearances, winning consecutive Super Bowls following the 1997 and 1998 seasons before his retirement.

At the end of his career, Elway was the NFL’s career leader in victories for a starting quarterback and second in career passing yards. He was also named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1987. He returned as the Broncos’ general manager in 2011 and helped guide the team to 2 more Super Bowls, including a Super Bowl win following the 2015 season.