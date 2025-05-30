Denver Broncos Running Back More Than Muscle

The Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime is looking to improve in his second season in the NFL. Estime had a productive rookie year, but early signs at OTAs suggest the Broncos are planning to unleash him even more in 2025. Head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi appear intent on making Estime a central piece of the offense not just on the ground, but as a dynamic receiving threat out of the backfield.

His route running and vision have looked elite in early sessions. In a recent article by Grant Gordon, Payton expresses his desire to get Estime more touches this season.

“He’s a back that requires enough touches,” Payton said Thursday, via team transcript. “He’s going to get those opportunities.

Payton would like to see more physical running from Estime this season.

“Just running style and his physicality, are the things that got him drafted. The things that we saw. [It was] a little bit harder for him last year — for a handful of these guys. I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough [touches],” said Payton.

Estime Must Run Physical This Season

Drafted in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, Estime came into the league without much hype. But he quickly proved his worth last season with limited touches, finishing the year with tough, hard-earned yards and a reputation for delivering hits instead of absorbing them. He rushed for 310 yards last season as he had his best game in week 10 with 14 carries for 53 yards.

“I felt great,” Estime said after the game. “A confidence booster that the coaches believed in me to keep me out there that many plays. They said I grew up today.”

“I might be the second youngest in the league, but I had to play like a vet today,” Estime said Sunday. “I took a step forward, and I feel like we did together as a whole team.”

At 5’11”, 227 pounds, Estime brings an old-school mentality to his position. He runs behind his pads, keeps his legs churning through contact, and thrives in short-yardage and goal-line situations. During OTAs, he’s been impossible to ignore.

Competition Is Heating Up

With maybe a veteran back Jaleel McLaughlin ahead of him and a new rookie RJ Harvey in the room, the competition is fierce. But Estime isn’t backing down. His physical tone is setting the pace in practice. He’s been a standout in inside-run drills and looks like a prime candidate for a larger role in the offense especially in short-yardage and red-zone packages.

If OTAs are any indication, Estime is on track for a breakout season. He may not have the highlight-reel speed of some of his peers, but his tough, downhill running style could be just what his team needs to control the clock and wear down defenses late in games.