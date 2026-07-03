Disappointing Broncos Free Agent Named ‘NFL’s Most Overpaid Player’

The Denver Broncos paid big for tight end Evan Engram before the 2025 season, inking the 2-time Pro Bowler to a 2-year, $23 million contract that made him 1 of the NFL’s highest-paid players at his position.

One year later, it’s hard to look at Engram as anything but an abject failure in Denver.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled Engram out as the NFL’s most overpaid player at his position headed into 2026, where he’ll make a whopping $11.5 million.

“Evan Engram hasn’t aged well as a pass-catching tight end over the previous two years,” Moton wrote on July 3. “After recording 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns in his 2023 Pro Bowl season, he saw a notable drop-off in production. In 2024 and 2025, Engram finished with fewer than 51 catches and 462 receiving yards with only one touchdown in both campaigns … the Broncos have a crowded wide receiver group with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr. and 2025 third-rounder Pat Bryant in the mix. Consequently, Engram may not see many targets in the passing attack. Entering his age-32 season, Engram will likely play in a limited role similar to his first year in Denver, which would make him arguably the most overpaid tight end at his salary.”

Broncos Could Part Ways With Engram Soon

The Broncos have been desperately trying to revamp the tight end position for a full 2 years, dating back to when head coach Sean Payton essentially cleaned the slate in 2024.

To this point, nothing has really worked. And that’s not for a lack of trying.

The Broncos made a big splash in free agency by signing Engram. That didn’t work.

In 2026, the Broncos turned to the NFL draft to try and find their fix, drafting North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly in the 5th round (No. 152 overall) and Utah tight end Dallen Bentley in the 7th round (No. 256 overall).

NFL insider Jason La Canfora predicts it’s Joly who could ultimately lead to the Broncos cutting ties with Engram.

“Head coach Sean Payton is still designing the offense and this team nearly went to the Super Bowl with a back-up QB last year and Joly will have a role right away,” La Canfora wrote on Tuesday. “Evan Engram did not work out there last year as a move TE and I suspect he’s not on their roster by the start of training camp.”

Engram Called NFL’s ‘Worst Free Agent Signing’

Pro Football Focus put Engram’s contract on its list of the NFL’s “Worst Free Agent Signings” from the 2025 cycle.

“Sean Payton clamored about wanting a ‘joker’ for his offense, which seemed to be Engram,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “However, Engram didn’t offer reliable contributions with a 57.6 PFF receiving grade and a 7.0% drop rate. Now, Denver will presumably go back to the well as it searches for a playmaking tight end.”

If the analytics-based critique doesn’t quite hit home, maybe this will: Engram had 50 receptions for just 461 yards and 1 touchdown during the regular season. He capped his year with 3 receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns in 2 playoff games — a time when his team needed him the most, and an elite performance could have almost justified his entire contract.