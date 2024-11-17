Former Broncos Pro Bowler Gets Honest About ‘Bad Blood’ Over Exit

The Denver Broncos turned over a significant portion of their defense during the 2024 offseason, particularly in the secondary.

One of the casualties, safety Justin Simmons, is back to face his former team as his new one – the Atlanta Falcons – visit Denver in Week 11. A third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 draft, Simmons spent eight seasons with the Broncos, earning two Pro Bowl trips in the process.

His “No. 1 focus” is logging a win that would just happen to be over the team that drafted him.

“Going back to a place where I’ve spent all of my career, a lot of great memories there, the fans are awesome. I have nothing but love for Broncos Country. I’ll always be thankful for my opportunity. That organization invested into me, extended me, and the community there embraced my family. So it’s – I’ll always be through and through a Bronco for life. Those guys have always did right by me and my family,” Simmons told reporters on November 13.

“At the same breath, we’re going there as a team with an objective to go win, get our seventh win of the season before we head into the bye. And so that’s the No. 1 focus on my mind, is being able to do that.”

Simmons acknowledged that he is not the first great player an organization has moved on from, including in the Broncos’ own storied history.

“At the end of the day, there is the business aspect of the NFL. And looking even back on it, there’s been players before me that also were great players there – Von Miller, Demaryius Thomas – those guys traded. Things like that, that’s just part of the business sometimes. Broncos greats, those things happen,” Simmons said.

“So no bad blood on my end. Like I said, I have nothing but love. They’ll always be in my heart as a great organization. Then at the same token too, knowing where I am now, and really looking forward to going in there and finding a way to win a football game.”

Emotions Will Run High for Falcons’ Justin Simmons in Return to Denver

Simmons was asked about the heightened emotions of the game. He admitted the energy level will be raised.

However, he also pointed to his Falcons teammates as a resource.

“I think running out in the stadium, obviously, all those will be different, right? I’ll be on the other side, the away locker room changing, and I’ll be on the opposite side of the sideline. I won’t hear as many cheers. Probably a little bit more boos. But again, I think that’s part of it. You see guys all around the league go back to places where they played and they embrace the challenge of working through whatever it is; the physical aspect of it, the emotional aspect of it.

“I’m really looking forward to it. And, thankfully, I don’t have to carry the burden of that all on my own, right? I have amazing teammates. I’m really looking forward to this one because it’s a tough place to go win at, and it’s going to be a great time. I’m really looking forward to go get a win there.”

With Love #31 Justin Simmons❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8YjjDfuZdw — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) March 8, 2024

The Falcons have won three straight meetings with the Broncos, and four of the last five, heading into this tilt. But the last meeting was four years ago in Week 9 of the 2020 season. A lot has changed for both franchises since then.

Still, the Falcons are 2-1 in their last three games and pose a formidable threat despite their modest 13th and 20th-place rankings in offensive and defensive scoring, respectively.

Justin Simmons Shouts Out Former Broncos Teammteas & Coaches

Despite the roster turnover, Simmons still has many ties to the Broncos, including fellow safety P.J. Locke and star cornerback Pat Surtain II and nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian.

Simmons said he might have to refrain from their typical chatter leading up to this game.

“Those are my guys,” Simmons said. “We’re in a little group chat. So we’ll be talking throughout the season, and I’m sure there’ll be smack talk. I might just mute it and talk to them afterwards. But, yeah no, it’s going to be great, man.

“I wanted to make sure I gave love to the organization and to the fan base there. They treated my family and I so well, and I do have nothing but love for the team, and for the fan base, and for the community. That’s still home for us. But at the same time too. I’m a Falcon, and I’m really looking forward … just to keep reiterating it, to going up there and finding a way to get our seventh win. I think it’s going to be really important.”

Simmons received nothing but platitudes from Locke.

For two minutes this week, Broncos safety P.J. Locke reflects on all he's learned from Justin Simmons over the years … from helping understand Vic Fangio's defense to interacting with "everybody" in the locker room to his own spiritual growth. "It's a lot," Locke said. pic.twitter.com/P8zqTkEXMG — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 15, 2024

Simmons cited Surtain’s “patience” and ability to “erase” whomever he is lined up against. He also pointed to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the unit’s turnaround from last season.

“I think VJ’s one of the best defensive minds in the NFL,” Simmons said. “I had the opportunity to be around him twice – the first tenure he was a head coach and getting to learn from him then, and then, obviously, the second time around last year he was the DC. And it’s hard, coming in and implementing a whole new system getting guys to like buy into a system.

“Now, Year 2 of it, you see the guys are buying in and they’re playing really well. And so, yeah, I think that’s the biggest difference there.”