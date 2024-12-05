Fans React To Former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Getting “Robbed” Of Latest NFL Award

Jerry Jeudy vs. former team

On paper, Jerry Jeudy had one of the most fitting revenge games in recent memory. The only problem: the final score.

The former 1st round receiver hauled in 9 catches for 235 yards and 1 touchdown (and 40 PPR fantasy points). It was emphatically his best performance as a Cleveland Brown since being traded from the Denver Broncos earlier this year for a paltry 5th and 6th round pick in next year’s draft.

Jerry Jeudy Delivers Big Time In “Revenge” Game

Jerry Jeudy made no secret of his desire to go back to the team that he felt wasted much of his talent, between poor quarterback play and “ineptitude” in offensive coaching.

And he very much got his wish in emphatic fashion, declaring pre game to Tony Grossi: “I just want to go back up there and whip their ass”.

Which he just did, encapsulated best in his 70 yard, play-of-the-game touchdown, per ESPN (via The Athletic).

Former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy last week: “I just want to go back up there and whip their ass.” This week: 70-yard touchdown 🎥 🎥 @espnpic.twitter.com/6IP5c1bCdC — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 3, 2024

Jerry Jeudy Passed Over For AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Despite these borderline historic numbers (and fantasy points) – only Ja’Marr Chase‘s 264 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 surpassed Jeudy’s receiving yards in a single game this season – the NFL decided that it was not quite good enough for one of its more prestigious prizes.

Bills QB Josh Allen, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving highlight Players of the Weekhttps://t.co/Rbq2s2C6zV — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 5, 2024

Although Josh Allen‘s impressive display – in a snowstorm, moreover – is undoubtedly deserving of credit, it is easy to see why, side by side, Jeudy has a clear case to be disappointed in not receiving the award.

Josh Allen: 13/17, 148 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns, 141.3 passer rating; 3 carries for 18 yards, 1 rushing touchdown.

Jerry Jeudy: 9/13, 235 yards receiving, 1 touchdown.

Although the last thing one wants to be known for is as a box score watcher, it can be hard to dispute that something may be off when a quarterback is selected over a receiver, despite managing 40% fewer total yards. Especially considering the difficulty of going up against a secondary lead by All-Pro cornerback, Pat Surtain II.

Fans Bewildered By Jeudy’s Exclusion From Award

Many fans online felt surprised by the former Alabama star’s lack of acknowledgement after a career game, and certainly one of the more impressive games for any wideout in Browns history.

I don’t know how Jerry Jeudy didn’t win AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Most yards ever against a former team… https://t.co/IQmTTHfybi — Isaac (@philly_isaac) December 4, 2024

Josh Allen wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week award over Jerry Jeudy. Discuss. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 4, 2024

Wait… Jerry Jeudy DIDN’T win AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Instead it went to Josh Allen who had 148 passing yards LOL — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 4, 2024

How did Jerry jeudy not get afc player of the week… — Regulate Podcast pls (@Brandonnstl25) December 5, 2024

The fans certainly have a good point, and there is certainly an excellent case as to whether Allen is getting “quarterback preferential treatment”, in being selected over Jeudy.