Former Broncos Leading Rusher Might Not Make Cut in NFC East

For Denver Broncos fans, this might end up being a big time case of “I told you so” when it comes to former running back Javonte Williams.

After the Broncos didn’t lift a finger to bring back Williams in free agency following the 2024 season and the Dallas Cowboys signed the former second round pick to a 1-year, $3 million contract on March 10, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks there’s an outside chance Williams might not even make the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

That might not come as a surprise to Broncos’ fans who watched Williams average just 3.7 yards per carry in 2024.

“Only $1 million of Williams’ $3 million is guaranteed, so there’s a slim-but-plausible chance he doesn’t even make the active roster in Week 1,” Barnwell wrote on June 3. “I would say it’s likely Williams gets there, but that we see him strictly in a rotational role. He’s not likely to reach (Rico) Dowdle’s heights in workload or production.”

It’s hard not to look at Williams as a fairly inexpensive insurance policy as the Cowboys try to replace the production of Rico Dowdle, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024 but left for a 1-year, $3 million free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

To make matters worse for Williams, the Cowboys drafted 2 running back in 2025, taking Jaydon Blue in the fifth round (No. 149 overall) and Phil Mafah in the seventh round (No. 239 overall).

Blue Might Be Able To Start For Cowboys Right Away

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter put Blue at No. 1 on his list of Day 3 picks who could compete for starter snaps in 2025.

“The Cowboys might begin the year with starting reps going to veteran back Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but Blue should have a chance to be the guy for the Blue-and-Silver by midseason,” Reuter wrote on May 5. “The Texas product’s home run-hitting ability as a runner and receiver makes it imperative that he’s on the field.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder put Blue at the top of his list of “Sleeper” running backs who could start for their teams as rookies.

Williams Cracked Over 1,000 Yards Twice in Denver

What’s been lost in Williams unceremonious exit from Denver is the fact he eclipsed over 1,000 yards of total offense twice in 4 seasons — including one time in 2023 after a devastating knee injury suffered early in the 2022 season.

As a rookie in 2021, Williams career highs in total offense (1,209 yards), rushing yards (903) and touchdowns (7). He missed 13 games after tearing 2 ligaments in his knee in Week 4, then returned in 2023 to play 16 games while eclipsing 1,000 yards of total offense again.

In 2024, with an improved offensive line and, finally, a reliable quarterback in Bo Nix, Williams took a step back and had just 859 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns — both career lows for a complete season — as well as averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

Denver didn’t waste any time bringing in Williams’ replacement, taking UCF running back RJ Harvey in the second round (No. 60 overall), but only did so after trading down twice from the No. 51 overall pick.

“(Harvey) is instant juice,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said after Harvey was selected. ” … Sean Payton will figure out a way to get this guy the football and make him an electric playmaker.”