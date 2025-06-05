Broncos Receive Encouraging Update on Key Veteran Contributor

The Denver Broncos have had nearly full participation during organized team activities, and the lone absentee, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, will report.

Franklin-Myers has remained active this offseason, training on his own amid his desire for a new contract. However, his agent clarified that Franklin-Myers was not holding out due to his contract situation. The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reports there have been “no negotiations.”

Still, the Broncos can expect Franklin-Myers back in the fold next week.

“A source said Wednesday that Franklin-Myers, who has been working out in Texas and South Florida this spring, will travel from his home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Denver for the minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday at Broncos Park,” Tomasson wrote on June 4. “Franklin-Myers is the only expected 2025 Denver starter who has not been on hand for OTAs.”

“After taking part in the mandatory minicamp, Franklin-Myers will hold a free football camp in Greenville, Texas, which is an hour northeast of Dallas and where he grew up.”

The Broncos conclude OTAs on June 5 and will reconvene for a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 10 through June 12.

“JFM hasn’t been to OTAs for a few years now. No contract issues. He’ll be there for mini-camp,” Franklin-Myers’ agent, Cliff Brady of Capital Sports Advisors, said, per 9News’ Mike Klis in comments shared on May 29. “He’s currently working his ass off to have the best season of his career.”

The Broncos acquired Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets during the 2024 draft.

They re-worked his deal into a two-year, $15 million pact. Franklin-Myers has been the most vocal among the group of pending free agents. It includes 2024 Second Team All-Pros, Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen, and former Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.

John Franklin-Myers Sends Clear Message on 2025 Season

Franklin-Myers, who turns 29 in September, recorded career-bests of 40 total tackles and 7.0 sacks, which were part of a league-leading and franchise record-setting mark for the Broncos during the 2024 regular season.

Amid his push for a new deal, Franklin-Myers is looking to make an even greater impact.

“Ima be even better!” Franklin-Myers posted on X in May in reaction to the SleeperBroncos’ post expressing excitement over the veteran’s second season with the team.

Notably, Franklin-Myers saw the second-lowest percentage of his team’s defensive snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Reference. The Broncos also selected LSU Tigers D-lineman Sai’vion Jones in the third round of the 2025 draft.

John Franklin-Myers at Disadvantage to Broncos Teammates

Franklin-Myers could face an uphill climb to a new deal with the Broncos. Allen and Bonitto both earned season honors and showed up among the top-ranked in advanced metrics such as ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate.

Sutton posted a 1,000-yard season and is quarterback Bo Nix’s most-trusted target. He outpaced his teammates by at least 65 looks and his fellow wideouts by 80 looks.

The Broncos have left all of them, and others, waiting with plenty of runway ahead of them.

“You’ve seen how we’ve done our business,” Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters in March. “Typically, let’s get through the draft, and we’ll be open to conversations after the draft and into the summer, and sometimes into the season as well.”