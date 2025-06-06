Pff Reveals Leagues Top Cornerback in Latest Rankings

There has been an ongoing debate about who is the best cornerback in the league. Two standout players consistently emerge at the top of rankings and discussions in Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos. In a recent football ranking of the top cornerbacks, they list Gardner as the top cornerback over Surtain.

Deciding between Gardner and Surtain is challenging, as both bring unique strengths to their respective teams. Gardner’s shutdown capabilities and physical style contrast with Surtain’s versatility and strategic acumen. Ultimately, the choice may come down to team needs and defensive philosophies. Both Gardner and Surtain’s abilities to read the game and make crucial plays have positioned them as one of the top cornerbacks heading into the 2025 season.

Both corners are why their respective teams can play defense at a high level as they shut down the field every Sunday.

Gardner Case as the Top Corner

Since entering the league, Sauce Gardner has established himself as a dominant force in the Jets’ secondary. His coverage skills are unparalleled, often neutralizing the league’s top receivers. Gardner’s ability to anticipate routes and his physicality at the line of scrimmage make him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

In an article by John Kosko, Pro Football Focus (PFF) highlights Gardner’s 91.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022, which leads the league. He has forced a league-high 46 incompletions and allowed a league-low 0.60 yards per cover snap and 21.4% first-down-plus-touchdown rate over that span.

Unsurprisingly, Gardner’s PFF advanced coverage grade ranks first, as well. While he might not shadow opposing wide receivers at a high rate, he has excelled when asked to do so.

Gardner’s prowess, noting his league-leading coverage grade and his impressive statistics in limiting receptions and yards after catch. His impact on the field is undeniable, often forcing quarterbacks to avoid his side entirely.

Surtain II Case As The Top Corner

Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, brings a blend of athleticism and football IQ that sets him apart. His versatility allows him to excel in various defensive schemes, whether in man-to-man coverage or zone. Surtain’s technique and discipline enable him to shadow elite receivers effectively, often minimizing their impact on the game. PFF highlighted Surtain as he recorded an 89.5 PFF coverage grade over the past three seasons, ranking second among cornerbacks, and his PFF advanced coverage grade places third.

Often asked to shadow the opposing team’s top wide receiver, Surtain has produced at an elite level, as he’s allowed just 0.77 yards per cover snap across the past three years.

In the 2024 season, Surtain recorded impressive statistics, including multiple interceptions and pass deflections, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier cornerback. His ability to read offenses and make crucial plays has been instrumental in the Broncos’ defensive success. His consistent play and ability to perform in high-stakes games have made him an invaluable asset to the Denver secondary.