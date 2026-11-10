Broncos Urged to Pivot, Trade for Super Bowl Champion Tight End

The Denver Broncos’ plans for the trade deadline appear to be running counter to popular speculation in recent weeks, making a move for Philadelphia Eagles star Dallas Goedert worth exploring.

A recent report indicated that the Broncos’ focus has not been as much on running backs. Instead, the Broncos’ focus is on other positions, including tight end.

Goedert is a Super Bowl champion with size and versatility at the position.

“Jonah Coleman has sort of quieted the need for a running back for Denver,” CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote on November 9. “Instead, I think adding Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could be a fun addition to the collection of pass catchers for Bo Nix. He’s on a one-year deal, and Philly could look to move him after falling to 2-7.”

Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman posted, “Since the Eagles are selling, the #Broncos should gladly take Dallas Goedert off their hands” on X on November 9 amid the news that Philadelphia traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Notably, Goedert recently noted he had a conversation with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The veteran came away from that unconcerned about a potential trade.

The deadline is on November 10, and Goedert has been a popular speculative trade candidate.

“I know Dallas Goedert is a trade target for obvious reasons,” ABC 6 Sports’ Jason Dumas posted on X on November 7. “And it’s the business. But he’s a guy who I would like to see be an Eagles lifer. Always thought he’s a bit underappreciated.”

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper ranked Goedert No. 32 overall among the potential trade candidates ahead of the 2026 deadline. He is the top tight end on the list.

“Goedert has been one of the most efficient tight ends in the league this season. He ranks sixth among qualified tight ends in EPA per route run,” Popper wrote in October. “He could help a passing game at a pretty cheap cost. The Eagles have pushed so much of Goedert’s money into future seasons that they will take on an $18.2 million dead-money charge in 2027 whether they trade him before the deadline or allow his contract to void after the season.”

Goedert is up to 304 yards and 2 touchdowns on 31 receptions in seven games this season.

He would lead the Broncos in catches and receiving yards. For his career, Goedert has a 440-4,984-37 line. He helped the Eagles with the Super Bowl in 2024. The Eagles originally drafted Goedert with the 49th overall pick in 2018.

Broncos Urged to Act as Buyers at Trade Deadline

Goedert or some other option, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider believes the Broncos need to make a move before the deadline.

Kosmider urged the Broncos to “not overcomplicate this.”

“The Broncos need more from their offense if they are going to truly chase the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy,” Kosmider wrote on November 4, noting Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, one of the backs they have been linked to, as an option and potential “immediate game-changing presence in Denver’s backfield.”

“Sean Payton, be it with the Broncos or during his long tenure as coach of the Saints, typically hasn’t taken Taylor-sized swings at the deadline. But Taylor would be the perfect fit for a team that needs to make life easier for third-year quarterback Bo Nix.”

That was before Coleman’s strong performance in Week 9.

The sentiment holds, though. Coleman’s outing could bolster the Broncos’ confidence in addressing another position. That is whether it s a tight end like Goedert or someone else.