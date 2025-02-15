Broncos Get Good News Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline

When the next NFL season comes to an end in February 2026 with Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, it will be the first time in 4 years the Denver Broncos will be on even ground in terms of their payroll.

That dates back to September 2022, when the Broncos signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a 5-year, $242.5 million contract extension — the fallout of which ended with the Broncos cutting Wilson after 2 seasons and eating $85 million in dead cap charges over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

That’s why, if at all possible, the Broncos should try and avoid any drama in terms of their finances in the near future — which includes possible franchise tags.

With March 4 as the deadline to place exclusive or non exclusive tags on players, Pro Football Focus predicts the Broncos will avoid any type of drama in that regard with no players landing with the tag.

“Recent extensions for Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles and Jonathon Cooper addressed all of the Broncos’ crucial expiring contracts heading into the 2025 offseason,” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote on February 10. “Now, attention will turn to bringing in more talent in free agency and working through extensions for players like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto.”

In 2024, Denver went 10-7 for their first winning record since 2016 and made the postseason for the first time since the 2015 seasons. Surtain, a fifth-year cornerback, was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and rookie quarterback Bo Nix was an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.

Broncos Not Afraid to Use Franchise Tag in Past

The Broncos haven’t hesitated to use the franchise tag in the past — even if it usually just ends with the player receiving a lucrative contract extension.

Since 2013, the Broncos have used the franchise tag 5 times and only not been able to get an extension for the player once, in 2020 with safety Justin Simmons. In 2021, Simmons was given the franchise tag again but ended up with a 4-year, $61 million contract extension.

If Broncos Do Use Franchise Tag, It Will Be On …

There is probably one scenario where the Broncos might use a franchise tag on a player that might benefit the team, and the decision on that might come right down to the wire.

The Broncos are widely assumed to be focused on drafting a running back or a tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, where they’ve got the No. 20 overall pick. With the NFL Scouting Combine scheduled for February 24 to March 3 in Indianapolis, if the Broncos come away from that determined to take a tight end it might behoove them to put a transition franchise tag on running back Javonte Williams.

Doing that would require the Broncos to pay Williams $9.765 million in 2025 — slightly over the average salary for the 3-year, $20.5 million contract he’s projected to receive in free agency. That $3 million bump might be worth it for the Broncos to be able to draft an elite tight end like Penn State’s Tyler Warren and kick the can down the road on a solution at running back while also retaining their leading rusher for the last 3 seasons.