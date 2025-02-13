Broncos Predicted to Make First Round Trade for ‘Overall Weapon’

You don’t need to be an NFL general manager to understand the Denver Broncos accomplished quite a bit in 2024 without having anything close to a complete offense to work with.
It’s a safe bet to assume the Broncos will use their first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft on an offensive weapon to complement second-year quarterback Bo Nix, Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton and an elite offensive line.
Bleacher Report predicts the Broncos could make a move that would “turn the draft upside down” to make sure they get an elite tight end in Penn State’s Tyler Warren — a move that would likely require the Broncos to trade up to move ahead of the Indianapolis Colts at the No. 14 overall pick.
From B/R: “Penn State’s Tyler Warren is the best overall weapon in a strong tight end class … he can be used all over a formation and provide an offense with a legitimate weapon and potential No. 1 target. In the current draft order, the Colts (with the 14th pick) are likely to the first team that would take a tight end. But a team could jump ahead of them … Warren can be a significant difference-maker in Sean Payton’s offense, though the Broncos will likely be forced to move up from the 20th overall pick to make that happen.”
Tight End Could Take Top Off Broncos’ oFfense
The Broncos made the playoffs for the first time in a decade with a rookie quarterback who started every game in Nix and a crippling $88 million in dead cap space spread out over 2024 and 2025 — perhaps the second most impressive accomplishment of Payton’s head coaching career after winning Super Bowl XLV with the New Orleans Saints.
One thing Payton has shown throughout his storied career is his ability to use tight ends to have his offense tap into another level. With the Saints, Payton took a third round pick in tight end Jimmy Graham and turned him into a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler.
The Broncos haven’t had any talent even remotely comparable to Graham on the roster in his first 2 seasons. In 2024, Denver’s tight end group of Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins combined for 46 receptions for just 455 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Warren One of College Football’s Best Tight Ends
Warren had a breakout season in 2024 for Penn State. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Virginia native led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns to go with 218 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
Even more impressive? Warren was 3-of-6 passing for 50 yards and 1 touchdown as he won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top collegiate tight end and was named a unanimous All-American.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Warren to former University of Miami tight end Jeremy Shockey, who earned NFL All-Pro honors with the New York Giants as a rookie in 2002.
“The ultimate ‘whatever, whenever’ player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions,” Zierlein wrote. “Warren plays with swagger and ‘best player on the field’ energy.”
