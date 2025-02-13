Broncos Predicted to Make First Round Trade for ‘Overall Weapon’

You don’t need to be an NFL general manager to understand the Denver Broncos accomplished quite a bit in 2024 without having anything close to a complete offense to work with.

It’s a safe bet to assume the Broncos will use their first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft on an offensive weapon to complement second-year quarterback Bo Nix, Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton and an elite offensive line.

Bleacher Report predicts the Broncos could make a move that would “turn the draft upside down” to make sure they get an elite tight end in Penn State’s Tyler Warren — a move that would likely require the Broncos to trade up to move ahead of the Indianapolis Colts at the No. 14 overall pick.