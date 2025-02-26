Rob Gronkowski Breaks Silence Amid Strong Odds to Join Broncos

The Denver Broncos must search elsewhere if they have any designs on adding four-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski this offseason. Gronkowski retired following the 2021 season and is now a media personality.

Yet he was the subject of a rumor that claimed he was eyeing a comeback. The rumor even noted his affinity for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and ties to head coach Sean Payton.

According to the man himself, the rumor has no merit.

“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did,” Gronkowski said, per Fox Sports 1’s Jordan Schultz on February 26. “But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football.”

Gronkowski unretired once before, joining former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. But that was after a one-year absence, a big difference from Gronkowski’s current stint away.

He is closer to Hall of Fame eligibility than he is to his last snap, which was in January 2022. He turns 36 years old in May.

Gronkowski also dealt with myriad injuries throughout his career, including back issues.

Rob Gronkowski Rumor Shot Down Quickly

Footballguys Fantasy Football’s Cecil Lammey reported from the scouting combine on February 25 that Gronkowski was eyeing a comeback.

Lammey noted Gronkowski and Payton worked together at Fox and that the tight end liked Nix.

“League sources have told me that Rob Gronkowski – four-time Super Bowl champion – is training, working out at high altitude in Vail, in Colorado to make a return to the National Football League. League sources also tell me that he likes what he’s seen from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. And, of course, he has a relationship with Sean Payton from their time working together at Fox Sports,” Lammey said in the video posted on X.

“Gronkowski is ready for a mentorship role but still can make plays. Big man has four Super Bowls and can certainly bring a lot of experience to the table for any NFL team that is interested.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called out the report as “Nonsense.”

Lammey’s video report was quickly hit with X’s “community notes” feature, with fans pointing to Rapoport’s reaction.

However, speculation about Gronkowski and the Broncos had already gained momentum.

Broncos Betting Favorites to Land Rob Gronkowski

Of course, the offseason is ripe for speculation. Lammey’s report generated enough buzz to warrant Bovada officially ranking the top landing spots for Gronkowski.

As of February 25, the Broncos checked in at No. 1 with +400 odds.

The Broncos have a need for a tight end after getting minimal production from a cadre of players in 2024. Gronkowski was one of if not the best at the position during his career as a receiver and blocker.

However, there should be several options that can produce similar or even superior to the version of Gronkowski that teams would get if he were considering coming out of retirement.

For now, it appears it is all moot.