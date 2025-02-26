Broncos Linked to $72 Million All-Pro in Free Agency Before Offseason

The Denver Broncos are in the market for an upgrade at tight end, and one of the greatest in NFL history – former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski – may be eyeing a comeback. Gronkowski also has ties to the Broncos.

Moreover, Gronkowski is said to have strong positive opinions on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

“League sources have told me that Rob Gronkowski – four-time Super Bowl champion – is training, working out at high altitude in Vail, in Colorado to make a return to the National Football League. League sources also tell me that he likes what he’s seen from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. And, of course, he has a relationship with Sean Payton from their time working together at Fox Sports,” Footballguys Fantasy Football’s Cecil Lammey said in a video posted on X on February 25.

“Teams in need of a tight end, you’ve got a great tight end class in this NFL draft. I’m going to watch these prospects work out this week at the scouting combine. But if you want some veteran help to benefit that young rookie, Gronkowski is ready for a mentorship role but still can make plays. Big man has four Super Bowls and can certainly bring a lot of experience to the table for any NFL team that is interested.”

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns in his final season, spent with the Buccaneers. He would have ranked second on the Broncos – overall, not just among the team’s tight ends – in all three categories.

Insider Shoots Down Rob Gronkowski Rumor With 2 Words

Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, was the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year, and is a member of the Hall of Fame All 2010s team. Of course, some things are too good to be true.

The thought of the legendary Gronkowski returning to the NFL – to the Broncos or otherwise – appears to be one of them.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shot it down with two words, posting, “Nope. Nonsense.”

Three years have passed since Gronkowski’s last NFL snap. He is two years from Hall of Fame eligibility.

Given the work it would require for a player who battled injuries throughout his career, it could be ambitious to expect Gronkowski to contribute to a team in a meaningful way. That does not even factor in the potential cost of doing business.

According to Over The Cap, Gronkowski has $72.4 million in career earnings.

However, his last deal was worth $8 million over one year. Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million in space before making any other roster moves.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Talks TEs Amid Rob Gronkowski Rumor

During an appearance on “Up & Adams” in early February, Payton spoke candidly about what he believed the team needed. Payton cited a “joker” – and elite receiving tight end or dual-threat running back – as a need.

He also mentioned linebacker, safety, and wide receiver as needs.

Payton downplayed the idea the Broncos were targeting any specific positions and suggested a “best player available” approach. He still suggested finding a “joker” is a focus for them.

“When you pick [No. 20 overall], it’s not as easy to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to find that [joker].’ Because that player can be a running back, it can be a tight end. And yet, it’s just something that we’re mindful of as we look at both the draft and free agency,” Payton told media members at the combine on February 25.

“It’s just, when you have one of those guys that are matchup challenges inside, really helps you a third down, red zone. Because there’s ways, defensively, you can handle the outside receivers and force the ball inside, so. But that’s something that we’ll look closely at.”

“I think it helps … [having] the tight end or running back being able to be a target relative to the center of the field,” Payton said. “A draft might only have maybe a candidate or two at one of those positions. So, certainly, you hit a couple positions [running back and tight end] that would fit in the ‘must’ realm. And yet, I would say not at all cost. It’s got to be something that makes sense when we’re either signing them in free agency or drafting them. But it is a priority.”

There is still a long way to go from this rumor to Gronkowski unretiring, entertaining the Broncos, signing with them, and helping them take another step forward in 2025.

Gronkowski’s relationship with former Bucs and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, now an influential minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders, could land the future Hall of Famer the role Lammey described.