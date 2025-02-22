Former NFL Coach Sends Strong Message About Broncos QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix had a historic rookie season for the Denver Broncos, and he settled a position that had seen 11 players start since Peyton Manning retired. Next, Nix and the Broncos can look to build off what former NFL head coach Jay Gruden called an “A-” first season.

Gruden, who was the head coach in Washington for six seasons from 2014 through 2019 and has a decade of NFL coaching experience, now works as an analyst for Underdog Fantasy.

In an upcoming episode of his podcast with former NFL QB Colt McCoy, Gruden praised Nix.

“Bo, intermediate passing-wise, is very, very accurate. Throws a very catchable ball where receivers can run after the catch, which is very important in Sean Payton’s offense. He’s very athletic. He can get himself out of trouble. Only took 24 sacks all year long. For a rookie quarterback, that’s unheard of,” Gruden told McCoy on the “Clean Pocket” podcast in a clip shared on February 20.

“When I was thinking about my expectations, where he got drafted, I would have thought he’d play like a D+ quarterback. But I gotta give an A- for his production and his ability to take that team to the playoffs.”

Nix set Broncos rookie franchise records for pass attempts, completions, yards, and touchdown throws. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

McCoy gave Nix the same grade, echoing his ability to avoid sacks and reach the playoffs.

“I thought he had a remarkable rookie season,” McCoy said. “He managed games well. He’s a smart guy. He’s a great leader. Named team captain. Did a ton of really good things for a rookie quarterback. If Bo can navigate some of those things that he wasn’t good at last year – build off the 29 touchdowns, the 12 picks – I think the Denver Broncos can be a lot better next year.”

Bo Nix Faces Similar Questions After 1st Season With Broncos

Gruden’s lone critique of Nix from the clip was about Nix’s deep ball. It is a criticism that the Broncos QB faced in college and during the pre-draft process amid comparisons to former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, another quick-game savant.

“Down-the-field vision and accuracy and anticipation is what he lacks a little bit,” Gruden told McCoy.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nix threw 9 TDs and 4 INTs on throws of at least 20 yards.

Nix’s deep passing left him among some notable company. He was one of two quarterbacks to attempt at least 77 deep passes in 2024. The other was Buffalo Bills star and 2024 MVP Josh Allen.

Nix completed 41.6% of those throws, besting Allen who connected on 37.9% of his deep passes.

Bo Nix Praised for Latest Charitable Act

Nix turned heads during his season-ending media availability, revealing that he suffered three traverse fractures in his back during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

Nix returned to the hospital on February 19, this time as a visitor.

“Why did I just wake up to Bo Nix talking to my son in this hospital,” one unsuspecting fan posted on X following the surprise interaction at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs on February 19.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens called the moment “too cool,” joining the praise for Nix.

The Broncos QB visited the hospital along with other members of the organization. They made a $38,000 donation as part of a joint effort with Ent Credit Union.

“I love that Ent Credit Union is connecting the success of our amazing defense to its efforts to support kids in Colorado,” Nix said, per Fox 21’s Sarah Ferguson on February 21. “Those ‘Ent’-erceptions are paying off in a big way for a great cause and seeing it all come together like this has been an amazing experience. I’m grateful and excited to partner with Ent and to use our platform to do something bigger than football.”

Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II was also in attendance.