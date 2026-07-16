Broncos All-Pro Gets Bad News as Teammate Faces Worse Result

The Denver Broncos have a significant decision to make at one, if not both, of their safety spots next offseason, and both Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga got a little motivation ahead of what could be a pivotal 2026 campaign.

Denver is coming off a strong season, reaching the AFC Championship Game, largely on the strength of a defense that ranked second overall, third in scoring, and seventh against the pass.

Despite that, both Hufanga and Jones saw their standing in the rest of the league’s eyes dip.

Broncos’ Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga Slide in NFL Poll

ESPN’s annual poll of NFL personnel to find the top 10 players at every position group is far from a definitive gauge on players like Hufanga and Jones, whose value to the Broncos is clear when hearing coaches discuss, if not from their film alone.

And yet, both Broncos players dropped in the 2026 edition of the poll, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on July 16.

Hufanga finished fifth and Jones sixth among “others receiving votes.”

Jones’ fall was the most significant, with the former Miami Dolphin dropping from being an honorable mention in 2025. In that edition, an unnamed scout in the AFC said they felt Jones was “a little underrated.”

Hufanga slid just one spot, but he is also coming off a Second Team All-Pro selection during his first season in Denver, making the polling a bit surprising.

Both Broncos were leapfrogged by multiple players on the list.

Jones missed three regular-season games and the Broncos’ postseason run, potentially explaining his fall. But Hufanga played in every regular- and postseason contest. He also finished second on the team behind linebacker Alex Singleton in tackles in the playoffs.

Broncos Have Decisions to Make on Backend Duo

This season is certainly critical for Jones, and it could be for Hufanga, too, depending on how the Broncos view his contributions compared to positional value.

Jones is in the final year of a three-year, $20 million contract that he signed with the Broncos in free agency during the 2024 offseason. He was still fourth on the Broncos in tackles during the regular season, despite his campaign being cut short.

There have not been any rumblings of the Broncos looking to extend Jones this offseason.

Hufanga is signed through the 2027 season on a three-year, $39 million contract that he signed as a free agent in 2025.

However, the Broncos can cut ties with the ex-San Francisco 49ers star during the 2027 offseason. They would save $5.2 million with $1.5 million in dead cap that year. They would face another $3 million on the books in 2028, though.

Hufanga has two void years; years tacked on to the back of a player’s contract, keeping them on the team’s salary cap after the deal expires. That could make keeping him even more prudent.

But the Broncos have to plan for quarterback Bo Nix’s eventual contract extension.

Nix’s deal will impact how the Broncos build out their roster, from Hufanga and Jones’ safety position on down. That is true even before he can sign it. That makes the 2026 season paramount for virtually every other player on the roster.