Denver Broncos Talanoa Hufanga Following in the Footsteps of Greatness

The Denver Broncos will welcome Talanoa Hufanga, a new safety, to the team this season. Hufanga is returning to the field after suffering a torn wrist ligament last season. In an article by Jeff Legwold, he discusses the challenges of having injuries during his career.

“Injury is part of the game,” Hufanga said. “[Hall of Fame safety] Troy Polamalu always told me, ‘It’s a 100% injury rate regardless.’ … So every injury that I’ve come along, I think it’s just a testament to who I am and to battling through adversity through those moments. [It is] something that I’ve taken in and wear on my sleeve when I go out on the field.”

General manager George Patton knows that with the addition of Hufanga, the defense can go from good to elite. Hufanga was one of the top targets this offseason for the Broncos.

“We had an excellent defense last year, [but] how can we take it to the next level?” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “It’s really important to build on a strength when you have one.”

Hufanga loves Broncos Culture

One of the selling points for Hufanga was the culture that the Broncos have established. He signed a 3-year deal worth $39 million.

“I think it’s amazing here, I think it has everything you can think of,” Hufanga said. “It has beautiful scenery and then the team itself, the organization, the owners, and great players. You look at [quarterback] Bo [Nix] and you look at what he is capable of and what he can go do down the field, it’s exciting. I was super excited to bring my family here, too. I think that’s an aspect that a lot of people almost forget.”

One of his biggest goals is to bring a championship to the city of Denver and their

Adding to the List of Broncos Great Safeties

Hufanga will join a list of great safeties. There have been several good safeties to play for the Broncos such as Steve Atwater and John Lynch. Lynch was one of the first people to call after he signed his contract.

He said how excited he was because he played here as well,” Hufanga said of his conversation with Lynch. “There is a long line of history here. My goal is to represent them the right way. You have to humble yourself every year because it’s a clean slate regardless of whether you’ve been there or not.

With an innate ability to read quarterbacks and anticipate routes, Hufanga has developed a reputation for being a “center fielder” with closing speed and ball-hawking instincts that make opposing offenses think twice about testing the deep middle. He was an all-pro in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers.

One of his main focuses this season is staying healthy and earning the respect of his teammates as they report to mandatory workouts.

“I’ve been to a Super Bowl and I’ve been to the NFC Championships. That has nothing to do with me being here. … I have to come in here and earn the respect from my teammates first and foremost,” said Hufanga.