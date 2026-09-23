Broncos Get Surprise Injury News on Rookie RB Jonah Coleman

The Denver Broncos have built a backfield of 3 seemingly interchangeable running backs with veteran J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman.

One problem. All of them are hurt. Surprise news broke about Coleman on Wednesday ahead of a critical Week 3 showdown against the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“As the Broncos start practice this week, running back Jonah Coleman is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Denver RB RJ Harvey continues to make progress on his hamstring recovery, and the team also received good news on RB JK Dobbins, who left Sunday’s game early, but is expected to practice this week.”

Coleman showed he was up to the task when pressed into duty in a 20-13 comeback win over the Jags in Week 2 that evened Denver’s record at 1-1 — he had 10 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown along with 3 receptions for 19 yards.

“The injury bug has officially hit the Broncos backfield,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman wrote on his official X account. “RJ Harvey (hamstring), JK Dobbins (hamstring), Jonah Coleman (ankle).”

Coleman Called NFL’s Top ‘Under the Radar’ Rookie

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Coleman, a 2026 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall), as the NFL’s top “Under the Radar” rookie in 2026.

“The Broncos landed Coleman in the fourth round, and the rookie has flashed this preseason,” Bowen wrote on September 5. “He has the foot quickness and vision to thrive in Denver’s rushing attack, but he also adds to the pass game with his receiving skills and blocking ability. Coleman is the third option for Denver in a committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.”

Jonah Coleman Lit Up Stat Sheet for Huskies

Coleman filled up the stat sheet playing for the University of Washington.

“Broncos’ new RB Jonah Coleman can do it all,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Last two years at Washington, he racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards.”

Coleman, 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, drew pre-draft comparisons to former NFL star running back Maurice Jones-Drew — a 5-foot-7, 210-pound NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.

“Jonah Coleman was being compared to Maurice Jones-Drew during the pre-draft process,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Legit bowling ball; very tough to bring down.”