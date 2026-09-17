Broncos Get Positive Injury Update on 12-TD Running Back

According to quarterback Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are facing what’s essentially a playoff game in Week 2 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars – not as far out as it sounds.

Teams that start the season 0-2 don’t usually make the playoffs. That’s why the Broncos need everyone available when they come home to host the Jaguars — and they got some positive injury news to that end on Thursday.

“Good news: RJ Harvey was at Broncos practice today,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “He was listed as DNP on the team’s estimated practice report on Wednesday.”

“Broncos WR Marvin Mims (foot) not present at practice during portion open to media (on Thursday),” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on his official X account. “Was listed as a DNP on estimated injury report yesterday. RB RJ Harvey (hamstring) also DNP yesterday, was present along with all others on 53.”

The Chiefs won, 31-10, but most notably ran all over the Broncos with 220 rushing yards — a stark contrast to the 61 rushing yards for Denver.

Broncos Delivered Wake-Up Call in NFL Draft

The 2026. NFL Draft couldn’t have been a fun week for Harvey.

The talented 2025 2nd-round pick, coming off a 12-touchdown rookie year, probably envisioned an offseason of preparing to share carries with veteran J.K. Dobbins.

Instead, Harvey had to watch as the Broncos drafted another running back in the 4th round — Washington’s Jonah Coleman — and then watch the Broncos and their fans fawn over Coleman’s potential to help the offense.

Broncos Invested Big in Dobbins in Offseason

With Dobbins back on a 2-year, $16 million contract signed in March, Harvey wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the odd man out this offseason, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted it could lead to a drop-off in production for Harvey, who didn’t help his case with the Week 1 injury.

As a rookie, Harvey had 896 yards of total offense to go with the 12 touchdowns, with the bulk of those numbers coming after Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10.

“The Denver Broncos don’t seem eager to feature Harvey in an expanded role, though,” Moton wrote on July 10. “They re-signed J.K. Dobbins and selected Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Expect Dobbins to maintain an early-down role. Harvey may share pass-catching opportunities with Coleman … As a collegian, Coleman caught 87 passes for 838 yards and three touchdowns. He’s equipped to eat into Harvey’s role on obvious passing downs.”