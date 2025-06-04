Broncos Looking to Steal Star RB From Chargers with Latest Free Agency Move

The Denver Broncos were one of the breakout teams in the NFL last season, as they found their way into the playoffs during rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s first year in the league. While they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the first round, the team has spent the offseason upgrading their roster, and that has now led them to former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.

After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins latched on with the Chargers last season and ended up emerging as the top option in their crowded running back room. Los Angeles has moved in a different direction this offseason at the position, though, which has opened the door for their AFC West rival to come in and snatch him up in free agency.

Broncos Bring J.K. Dobbins to Town for Free Agent Visit

Former #Chargers starting RB J.K. Dobbins is headed to Denver tonight to have dinner with coaches and visit the #Broncos facility Thursday, per source. The dynamic Dobbins, who had 1,084 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 2024, now could land with an AFC West contender. pic.twitter.com/jy8S2GVnhg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 4, 2025

Dobbins enjoyed a fantastic bounce back season with Los Angeles in 2024, playing in over 10 games for the first time since his rookie campaign. The former second-round pick racked up 905 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries, helping Los Angeles find their way to the playoffs, although they were also bounced in the first round.

Despite his success, the Chargers opted to sign Najee Harris in free agency and use the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on star North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton. That left Dobbins in free agency looking for a new home, but he may have found one with Denver.

The Broncos largely used a running back committee last season, but they lost their top rusher, Javonte Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. With no clear-cut lead back, Denver has decided to bring Dobbins in for a free agent visit, as they could opt to further bolster their depth while also adding a proven performer who has shown he can pick up yards when he is healthy and on the field.

Broncos Could Beef Up Offense with J.K. Dobbins Signing

Dobbins’ injury woes are certainly concerning, but the Broncos could take a flier on him and hope he pans out. As of right now, the running back room consists of rookie RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. While the latter three earned carries last season, they haven’t proven they can be the true No. 1 option out of the backfield, and Harvey is an unproven rookie, even though he was selected in the second round of the 2025 draft.

If he were to sign with the Broncos, Dobbins could immediately find himself as the team’s Week 1 starter. As of right now, though, no deal is in place, so fans will have to keep tabs on this visit and see how things play out, as this could end up being a sneaky important decision when it comes to the makeup of Denver’s offense in 2025.